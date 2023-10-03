The Deschutes County Courthouse is primed to double in size

The Deschutes County Courthouse currently sits at 50,000 sq ft. With the planned edition, the courthouse on Northwest Bond Street will expand, adding an additional 50,000 sq ft.

According to Deschutes County’s Facilities Director, Lee Randall, the basement will include secure staff parking and a sally port for secure transfers of those in custody.

The 1st floor will have public service counters, a lobby, a reception area, and administrative offices.

The 2nd floor will have a set of two courtrooms with jury deliberation rooms, judges’ chambers, and court support offices.

The 3rd floor will have space for a future set of courtrooms, accommodating up to 13 judges, if needed.

According to County Commissioner, Patti Adair, that new third floor space, will house federal court chambers, as well as federal work space.

Commissioner Adair also says, some of the cost of the project, may be passed on to Deschutes County residents.

The cost for the entire project is estimated at $142 million, with $40.5 million for the expansion, and $1.5 million, for the remodel of the existing courthouse.

The design team at LRS Architects is finishing permit documents, and pursuing a building permit from the city. If all goes to plan, the team plans to break ground in December. The project is scheduled to be finished in fall 2025.