Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory showcases thousands of mushrooms and fungi

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There were thousands of mushrooms and fungi at the Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up ready for the seventh annual Sunriver Fungi Fest and Mushroom Show.

Since it was the seventh year of the event, there were of course some new additions.

"We've got a lot of new vendors here this year and a lot of different mushrooms on display," said Kelli Neumann, wildlife programs director. "There's going to be quite a few lectures and programs happening as well. And a designated kids area with lots of fun kids activities"

There were more than 25 vendors selling fresh mushrooms, foraged mushrooms, and mushroom products, such as arts and crafts. And you could also go on a guided mushroom walk and ID some mushrooms, if you decided to bring any to the event.

You're advised to make sure to not consume any mushrooms unless you are 100% sure of what they are. All of the vendors at the Sunriver Nature Center were from Central Oregon.