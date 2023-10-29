Skip to Content
NeighborImpact’s Empty Bowls event makes its way back to COCC, a tasty way to help neighbors in need

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact's Empty Bowls event is back this year on Sunday at COCC, the 22nd year of a traditional sold-out event that offers a chance to have some tasty soup on a chilly fall day, acquire an attractive locally handmade soup bowl and help your neighbors in need.

When attendees go to the Campus Center, they will choose and get a handcrafted bowl made by a local potter. Along with the bowl, they'll have a lunch prepared by Cascade Culinary Institute students.

There are two times people are being served Sunday -- one slot is at 11:30 a.m. and the other one is at 1 p.m..

On NeighborImpact's website, it says funds raised from the event support the organization and its Regional Food Assistance program. This program distributes nearly four million pounds of food throughout the region each year and, together with their 57 food partners in Central Oregon, they feed about 70,000 residents each month.

Kelsey McGee will be there for the first slot to talk to people attending the event, asking organizers, participants and guests what this event means for them. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Kelsey McGee

