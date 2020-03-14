Helt urges lawmakers meet to refund ‘kicker’ taxes now, due to virus
BEND, Ore. – State Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, said Saturday that lawmakers should move quickly to combat the economic hardships facing Oregon families and businesses due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, by refunding excess state revenue in immediate "kicker" checks, rather than a tax credit.
Helt said the Legislature should meet in special session right away to convert roughly $1.6 billion in "kicker" tax credits, due to taxpayers later this year, into tax refund checks sent directly to Oregonians by Memorial Day.
According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, Oregon taxpayers are due roughly $1.6 billion in surplus tax refunds for the 2018 tax year.
Instead of checks, as was the practice until a law change in 2011, the surplus will be returned to taxpayers through a credit on their 2019 state personal income tax returns filed in 2020.
“State government is sitting on $1.6 billion of Oregonians money that will do more good in the hands of families than stashed away in a Salem vault," Helt said.
"The Legislature should lead now, to help families and small business weather this financial storm. School closures, shutdowns and social distancing are critical to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but they also mean financial hardships for the wallets and jobs of Oregon families. Let’s come together to act now.”
Helt is urging Gov. Kate Brown and Republican and Democrat leaders to fashion a bipartisan, 24-hour special session by the end of March to approve the tax relief package, complete unfinished business from the February legislative session and pass additional public health and economic measures to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In the next few days, Congress is set to approve, and President Trump is expected to sign, an initial relief package that will make roughly $50 billion available for states and localities to cope with the fallout from the virus outbreak.
“If President Trump and Nancy Pelosi can come together for America, I know that Republicans and Democrats in Oregon can move beyond the recent gridlock to help Oregonians meet this crisis," she said. We should start by pumping $1.6 billion in tax relief into Oregon’s economy by Memorial Day,” concluded Helt.
Comments
2 Comments
Does she really think Brown is going to willingly give up all of that taxpayer money ?
The only way that will happen is if there is something in it for her…
Sorry Cheri- the damage is done. CO businesses high and lo have been scared into closing their doors by Z21- and the fall-out of these high levels of unemployment will devastate the region. Minimum wage workers in particular- those living pay check to pay check can thank the constant hysterics of stations like KTVZ for their plight. Z21 will argue that they have been only passing on what CNN directs them to- but we all know better- this was an organized hoax- a con- a political payback to the President by angry and bitter individuals who have been caught once again abusing their special place within the US constitution.
___
They will argue otherwise- but the facts of the day don’t support mass closures of businesses- schools- churches- entertainment districts. ‘Nursing Homes”- Yes ! Focus your attention there- but libraries ? Arenas ?? Stadiums ??? For what- 60 deaths nationwide- 40 of them in one region of Washington State ??? This is lunacy !
___
The next stage of this hoax is the financial melt-down of the US economy. And this is what the Democrat party has wanted- an opportunity to strike at the heart of the Trump Presidency. Bankruptcies in Oregon will surge- unemployment claims are about to skyrocket- and the Dems don’t care- all they want is the President and his supporters to be as miserable as they are- to fail.
___
What a shameful time to call yerself an American- and Z21 has played an active part in this charade. They should lose their license over this- go out of business- feel the exact same pain they have created for thousands of Central Oregon residents. I’d be ashamed to wear that logo !