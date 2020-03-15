Calif. governor calls for closing all bars, wineries
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation's most populous state and urged seniors and people with chronic conditions to isolate themselves at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The state also will reduce current occupancy in restaurants by half to keep people farther away from each other, Newsom said at a news conference. The move comes as the Illinois governor shut down all bars and restaurants and officials elsewhere said they were considering similar restrictions.
Newsom issued guidance last week to cancel or postpone gatherings large and small that have roiled California's economy, which is the fifth-largest in the world.
Schools have closed, sports games have been called off and theme parks like Disneyland have shut down.
