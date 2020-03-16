COVID-19 impact: State govt. announcements

Coronavirus

Here are two coronavirus-related state govt. announcements issued Sunday. Depending on the volume, we will add to this list in coming days or do a new daily list.

OLCC to Provide "Bottle Bill" Relief to Retailers

Agency Will Temporarily Halt Enforcement of Redemption Requirements

BottleDrop Redemption Sites Will Remain in Operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Effective Sunday, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission will temporarily not take enforcement action against Oregon retailers for failing to accept empty beverage containers for redemption. During the temporary period, if stores don’t take back empty beverage containers, the OLCC will not issue them a notice of violation.

Grocers and supermarkets are overwhelmed with an unprecedented volume of customers attempting to purchase provisions so they can spend time at home to help in the effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Supermarket and grocery retailers are short-staffed; like many other businesses and institutions, their employees are also managing their own health and family issues during this challenging time. With the surge in consumer grocery shopping, food retail employees are working long hours to help customers as grocers prioritize their efforts on keeping shelves stocked.

The concerns about maintaining on-site redemption and collection areas is taking increasing amounts of time away from in store customer service, supply re-stocking, store cleaning, and managing social distancing. Stores have requested relief from bottle bill redemption in order to shift employees to focus on the unusually high customer traffic. Providing temporary relief through this action will allow grocers greater flexibility to more effectively manage and maintain a safe and healthy store environment.

The temporary action will be in place through March 31, 2020. BottleDrop redemption centers, operated by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) will remain open. OBRC will also continue to operate BottleDrop Express drop sites, and Dealer Redemption Centers. The OLCC will continue to monitor the effects of this action and the impact on the grocery industry.

“This is an important way for us to assist these stores to serve the immediate shopping needs of thousands of citizens, and help contribute to reducing the spread of the outbreak,” said OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks.

The OLCC is asking for the cooperation of all citizens through the duration of this temporary action. The agency has created an information flyer that provides details to locate all redemption center locations. Because not all communities have redemption centers, citizens are being asked to safely store bottles and cans until redemption services resume. The OLCC recognizes this is an inconvenience, but store redemption and collection environments need to be sanitarily maintained throughout this outbreak.

--

Bureau of Labor and Industries Coronavirus Update

Bureau of Labor and Industries Curtailment of Operations Bureau of Labor and Industries office operations will be curtailed for the next three days through Wednesday, March 18 while we work to structure teleworking capabilities.

Agency functions will continue. Managers and essential personnel will continue to report for work as normal, but our offices will be closed. BOLI will continue to take complaints, provide information, answer questions and other core functions.

Oregonians who would like to get information, file a complaint, or ask questions about laws that protect workers can call 971-673-0761 or email mailb@boli.state.or.us. Employers can call our Technical Assistance Hotline at 971-673-0824 or email bolita@boli.state.or.us.

These actions are in line with clear recommendations from public health officials in Oregon and around the world to minimize social contact to slow the spread of coronavirus. We will reevaluate these office closures in the coming days as teleworking capabilities are structured and guidance from public health officials evolves.

Statement from Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle:

“As companies and school districts pause their operations around the world, I am acting to protect the most vulnerable among us – the elderly and those with underlying health conditions – in this rapidly changing global pandemic.

We are curtailing our office operations to minimize risk to employees and the public during this pandemic while continuing to offer vital services and information to Oregonians. We must do our part to slow the spread of coronavirus.

I am taking this prudent step to protect the public and our staff. We’ll spend the next three days structuring our telework systems for what could be a long haul ahead. Uncertainty about work and services adds to the broader sense of disorientation that already exists and grows every day. This short-term step will allow my agency to continue to serve Oregonians and do our part to keep everyone safe and healthy.”