Gov. Brown takes sweeping actions to curb COVID-19 spread, prepare for surge

Example: Restaurants, bars directed to do take-out or delivery - no dining in

(Update: More from news conference; schools closure schedule being reviewed)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday sweeping measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, from canceling all events of over 25 people to four weeks of social distancing and limiting restaurants and bars to carry-out or delivery food, not in-house dining.

"The actions we take today will save lives," Brown said at an afternoon update with health officials, saying all steps are being taken in consultation with local officials and in consideration of the serious impacts on people's lives and livelihoods.

Brown said she was ordering statewide cancellations of all events and gatherings of at least 25 people, except at workplaces, grocery and retail stores and pharmacies.

"I urge Oregonians to avoid any gatherings of 10 people or more," Brown said, echoing the federal guidelines announced earlier Monday by President Trump.

"Restaurants, bars and other establishments are restricted to carry-out and delivery only, with no on-site consumption," the governor said, adding that food locations at workplaces can still operate.

"I'm also urging all other businesses to evaluate your practices to accommodate social distancing measures," Brown said. "Can your business do the equivalent of restaurant takeout? If you can't, I urge you to close your doors temporarily."

Violating the restrictions could lead to a Class C misdemeanor, the governor said, adding, "I ask you to comply with the spirit of the law, so our law enforcement officers can focus on more pressing needs."

The governor also said she was convening an economic advisory council and "are looking at a variety of tools" to meet the need, including requests to the Legislature and federal government, with a report due in coming days.

The governor also declared an "abnormal market disruption" to combat price-gouging on essential items such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

Other steps are being taken to coordinate agencies, local and state, in a unified emergency response system, much as is done during major wildfires, the recent Umatilla flooding and to prepare for a Cascadia subduction zone earthquake.

Oregon hospital beds and supplies also are being jointly managed and coordinated, in an unprecedented fashion, to prepare for the expected surge in COVID-19 patients.

"I know Oregonians are some of the most resourceful people in the country, and in times of crisis, we come together and support each other," Brown said.

In response to a question, the governor said the state decided a total statewide lockdown or quarantine are not needed, but she stressed, "at this time."

"All options are on the table in the future, to protect the health and lives of Oregonians," Brown said.

Brown said she expects to call a special session "in the next few weeks," both for any statutory changes needed to provide more flexibility and because "quite frankly, we need more resources," meaning funding, to deal with the situation.

Regarding crucial medical supplies, such as personal protective equipment, Brown said, "We have been told supplies are forthcoming (and) we expect to receive the amount we need."

But she, as the president has in recent days, urged Oregonians to stop the hoarding or panic buying.

"I ask Oregonians to stop buying huge quantities of toilet paper, for example," Brown said. "We have the supplies we need. I want to encourage folks to only purchase what they need for a week or so, at this point in time."

Responding to another reporter, Brown said she has no authority on whether tribal facilities such as casinos should close or take any steps.

"Those are on our tribal lands. Those are sovereign nations," she said. "I don't have the authority to close those casinos." She urged the state's nine recognized tribal authorities to coordinate with health officials in the area.

Brown also said, "We're working on a plan for child care, at least for essential workers, and expect it to be released in the next day or so."

"We have to make sure, when we have parents who do essential services, there are places for their children to go and be safe."

Asked whether the new guidelines and information mean the state's public schools also will be closed for four weeks, the governor said they are reevaluating the school closure timeline over the next couple of days.

Brown said there was an exemption to her order for grocery stores and retail services, such as in shopping malls, 'because in malls you can comply with social distancing." She asked that food services in malls comply with the order for only takeout, no in-place dining.