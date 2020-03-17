Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
Published 6:17 pm

Small Bend businesses struggle from COVID-19 impact

It's a stressful, scary time for many small businesses, such as the "clean beauty" store Wren and Wild in downtown Bend.

Local Videos / Videos

KTVZ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

  1. Get used to the story line- “small Bend Business worried- going broke- shutting down”.
    ___
    These people would rather go down like sheeples- completely mutten busted-flat broke- than take their fight to the streets of Bend and demand Kate Brown rescind her executive order.
    ___
    Hard to drum up any crocodile tears if you won’t even try to save yourself.

Leave a Reply