Sunriver Resort suspends all operations through May 15

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) - In light of the dynamic, rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation in Deschutes County and around the world, Sunriver Resort, in consultation with its ownership group, said it has decided to temporarily suspend all operations – including, lodging, spa, food and beverage, conference and recreation – effective immediately, through May 15.

The full statement on the resort’s website goes on to say:

The health and well-being of our guests, employees and community has always been our priority. As we’ve been in contact with local health officials for guidance, and in response to the CDC and White House’s latest recommendation to avoid discretionary travel and social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people, we’ve concluded that this decision is prudent at this time.

This was not an easy decision, nor was it made lightly.

This situation has presented rapidly changing new information from public health officials that we have quickly responded to and will continue to monitor new developments.

We ask that you support and join us in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding discretionary travel and practicing social distancing. With the immediate suspension of operations through May 15, we will accept no new bookings for this time period, and will be canceling all bookings between March 17 and May 15.

For those who have reservations with us between now and May 15, please contact our guest services team for information about changing or cancelling a reservation at 541-639-4442.

Minimal staffing will be sustained through this shutdown for ongoing guest communication and to ensure Resort facilities are maintained and secure.

As more information continues to become available and we can reassess our operations, we will be sure to keep you updated. We appreciate your continued support and understanding. We will get through this together.

Wishing you and your family good health,

Tom O’Shea, Managing DirectorSunriver Resort