COVID-19 impacts: Crook County Wednesday notices

Crook County Clerk’s Office Limit Public Hours Starting at Noon on March 18

PRINEVILLE, Ore.—Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, at noon the Crook County Clerk’s Office will begin restricting onsite access and will be closed to the public accept by appointment only. Citizens may contact our office via phone or email to schedule a time for certain services. We will continue to accept voter registrations, documents for Recording and issue Marriage Licenses by appointment only, however Passport and Notary services are discontinued at this time. Staff will be available by phone and email throughout our regular business hours to assist customers or to schedule an appointment. These restrictions will continue through at least Sunday, April 12. Crook County is taking these steps in order to limit residents’ exposure to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), especially those in vulnerable populations such as elderly individuals, those with suppressed immune systems, and people who are already sick.

The decision to limit public walk-in traffic was made in response to Crook County and the City of Prineville’s recent Emergency Health Declaration and in consultation with local health professionals, including the Crook County Health Department. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oregon Health Authority, and other health professionals advise that people practice social distancing and limit public interactions.

Please feel free to contact our office via phone or email during regular business hours.

Phone: (541) 447-6553

Email: clerks@co.crook.or.us

Please remember to visit the Crook County Clerk’s portion of the Crook County website for many resources including voter registration and a link to the travel.state.gov website for Passport forms and information. Residents who are sheltering-in-place are encouraged to take advantage of these online resources.

For the most up-to-date information on the novel coronavirus, Crook County recommends the following resources. Interested individuals can also sign up for daily regional news about COVID-19 on the Crook County Health Department’s website. They may also call the new Central Oregon COVID-19 hotline at 541-699-5109, available Mondays-Fridays, 8.00a-5.00p.

• Crook County Health Department - https://co.crook.or.us/health

• Central Oregon Emergency Information Network - http://coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com/

Crook & Jefferson County Circuit Court’s Update for March 18, 2020

Response to COVID-19

Implementing Chief Justice Order 20-006

Out of concern for public health and preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Crook and Jefferson County Circuit Courts are moving to further restricted operations to greatly reduce the number of people coming into court facilities. The courts are following the Chief Justice Order issued March 16, 2020, limiting the court to statutorily required proceedings through March 27, 2020. This order may be extended by the Chief Justice beyond March 27, if determined necessary.

All hearings are continued to a date not prior to March 27, 2020 with the exception of the following: in-custody arraignments, probable cause hearings, probation violation hearings, plea hearings, grand jury proceedings or preliminary hearings on felony indictments, civil commitment hearings, protective custody order hearings, shelter hearings, delinquency in-custody initial appearances, 10-day review hearings and 28/56 day review hearings for in-custody youth; protective order applications; contested protective order hearings; immediate danger motions and hearings, temporary guardianship/conservatorship hearings; and any other hearing as determined necessary by the Presiding Judge.

People with hearings that were scheduled within this time frame are encouraged to contact their attorney or utilize the court’s online Records & Calendar Search feature. Other online services include: OJD Courts ePay (pay online for many types of court cases, citations (violations), and accounts) & OJD iForms (question-and-answer interviews to complete court forms for filing). See: https://www.courts.oregon.gov/services/online/Pages/default.aspx

The court offices will remain open only for legally required in-person services with a limited number of staff on-site. For safety reasons most staff are working remotely, and the telephone system cannot transfer to non-system numbers. As such, the number of staff available to assist in-person and telephonically is limited. We are taking all necessary measures to maintain a safe and sanitary space for all employees and patrons. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we determine how to provide essential court services safely and effectively.

As circumstances surrounding this public emergency are changing rapidly, we will continue to evaluate the situation and adjust as needed for the protection of the public and court staff. As more changes are determined we will notify the community, the local bar, and post changes to both the Crook County Circuit Court website and the Jefferson County Circuit Court website.

Letter sent home to Crook County School District parents on Wednesday evening:

CCSD Families,

This evening, Governor Kate Brown extended school closures in Oregon until April 28th to help slow the spread of COVID-19. We understand this is a difficult and stressful time for many of our families as we walk through this together.

Rest assured that your CCSD leadership team and principals are working around the clock to develop a comprehensive program that will allow students and families to continue their educational experience throughout the closure. Families will be able to access our “Learning from Home” options both digitally as well as through paper packets if needed. Our Technology Department is currently exploring different options on how to best equip our students and families with the technology that students may need to continue their learning. Specific details regarding this program will be communicated in the coming days.

The daily meals program will now continue through the end of April as well. Two meals per day (breakfast and lunch) will be provided Monday through Friday. For information on locations and meal pick-up times, please visit the CCSD Facebook Page or the district website at www.crookcounty.k12.or.us.

We will soon launch a new “helpline” for parents and families. This helpline will ensure that our families can get connected to the timely and necessary support that they may need to continue their education. A dedicated webpage is also being designed that will house all information regarding our “Learning from Home” program. These resources will continue to be developed over the coming days and will be ready for the week after spring break.

Information is constantly evolving and we will do our best to keep our families updated. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Dr. Sara Johnson, Superintendent