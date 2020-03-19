Wyden, Merkley, Walden, Oregon DOJ issue virus-related statements

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Another flurry of news releases Wednesday on various aspects of the COVID-19 outbreak from Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, Rep. Greg Walden. We also have a release from the Oregon U.S. attorney about their response to the related issues, including protecting civil rights.

Wyden Introduces Bill to Hold Off on REAL ID Enforcement During Coronavirus Outbreak

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden today announced he is introducing a bipartisan bill that would direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to delay enforcement of REAL ID for at least one year in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“In the middle of this public health crisis, it would be irresponsible and dangerous to ask Oregonians to crowd into lines at their Department of Motor Vehicles to receive the REAL ID documents they need,” Wyden said. “This legislation would postpone this document deadline of Oct. 1, 2020 for a year so people can comply without risking their health or the health of those around them.”

Oregon won’t begin issuing REAL ID compliant licenses until July 6. According to a recent report inThe Oregonian, Oregon officials have estimated that some 960,000 drivers would want a REAL ID card between July 6 and Oct. 1.

Other sponsors in addition to Wyden of this bipartisan bill delaying REAL-ID enforcement until Sept. 30, 2021 include Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT), Gary Peters (D-MI) and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Greg Walden Fights for Veterans Access to GI Bill Benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement after sponsoring a bill, which has passed the Senate, that would protect student veterans’ access to their GI Bill benefits amid the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Walden has heard from multiple veteran constituents, whose schools have moved to online courses as a result of the coronavirus, that there is a possibility of the veterans being unable to receive their earned GI Bill benefits.



“As our nation responds to the coronavirus outbreak, more and more colleges and universities are shifting to online courses. Our nation’s student veterans are facing unprecedented uncertainty over their earned benefits. No student veteran should have to fear a reduction in their GI Bill benefits because of how their school is responding to the coronavirus outbreak. Congress must come together and protect those who protected us. We must act swiftly to get this bill to the President’s desk and ensure our veterans continue to receive the benefits and services they earned,” said Walden.



Student Veterans in Oregon and across the nation whose schools are closing or switching to online classes are at risk to receive lower monthly housing payments or have the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) disapprove of their school program. This legislation would ensure that the Secretary of the VA has the flexibility needed to ensure that student veterans do not lose access to their benefits due to public health emergencies.

Wyden Introduces $17B Bill to Relieve Small Business Loan Payments for 6 Months

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) today joined U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), to introduce legislation that would be a lifeline for a wide range of Oregon small businesses fighting for their survival during the COVID19 public health crisis.

The Small Business Debt Relief Act would ensure every small business with a loan from the Small Business Administration (SBA) would be relieved of their loan payments—including principal, interest, and fees—for the next six months. Wyden, Coons, Cardin and their colleagues are working to include this bill in the third legislative package currently being drafted to respond to the coronavirus.

“Oregon is a small business state, and it’s the small businesses that drive our economy,” Wyden said. “In the face of COVID19, I am extremely concerned about small businesses – and their employees -- who are already feeling the devastating consequences of this pandemic. Providing debt relief will help ease that burden, but we can’t stop there. Small businesses deserve federal support, and I’m going to do all I can to help them in this difficult time.”

The Small Business Debt Relief Act would assist borrowers in three major SBA lending programs:

The 7(a) Loan Guarantee Program consists of $95 billion of outstanding loans. The two industries with the largest share of that volume are restaurants and hotels, which are among the hardest-hit by COVID-19. Child care centers, dental practices, and medical practices also rely heavily on the program.

The 504 Certified Development Company loan guarantee program provides long-term fixed rate financing for major fixed assets, such as land, buildings, equipment, and machinery and microloan programs. The total of outstanding 504 loans is $26 billion.

The Microloan program provides loans of up to $50,000 to small businesses and nonprofit child care centers, via nonprofit intermediary lenders. The total of outstanding microloans is more than $560 million.

In addition to Wyden, Coons and Cardin, original cosponsors of the legislation include U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

U.S. ATTORNEY'S OFFICE TAKES STEPS TO MAINTAIN MISSION AMIDST COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

PORTLAND—Today, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced a series of steps aimed at protecting consumer financial safety and preventing civil rights violations amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Attorney Williams has appointed COVID-19 fraud and civil rights coordinators to lead investigations into known and suspected occurrences of consumer financial fraud and civil rights violations resulting from the nation’s ongoing public health emergency.

“We are aware of instances of consumer fraud and civil rights violations stemming from the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. “While Americans work to protect themselves and their loved ones from the threat of COVID-19, some individuals are actively trying to profit off of this emergency. Equally concerning,” Williams continued, “we have received reports of alleged civil rights violations stemming from the false belief that certain groups of people are more susceptible to carrying or contracting the virus based on their real or perceived race, ethnicity, employment or other demographic characteristics.”

If you or someone you know believe you’ve been the target or victim of an outbreak-related fraud scheme, please contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) by visiting www.IC3.gov. Crime tips of any kind, including alleged civil rights violations, can be submitted by visiting tips.fbi.gov or calling the FBI Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181. If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office COVD-19 fraud and civil rights coordinators will be notified of tips submitted via any of the above reporting methods.

On March 13, 2020, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Marco A. Hernandez issued Standing Order 2020-4, Court Operations in Response to COVID-19. Under the order, most district court proceedings are continued or will be resolved via telephone or video conference. Case-by-case exceptions to this guidance will be considered by the applicable presiding judge after consultation with counsel. The court’s standing order will remain in effect until vacated or amended.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has taken necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of its staff during this health emergency while continuing to fulfill its public safety mission. Essential law enforcement functions including investigations, the signing and execution of warrants, filing of charges, and case litigation will continue. District of Oregon prosecutors and support staff will continuing working with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners to safeguard our justice system and protect the safety and security of our nation during this difficult time.

“We are immensely grateful for the many public health and medical professionals and first responders on the front lines of protecting our communities from the novel coronavirus,” said U.S. Attorney Williams, “During this time of uncertainty and fear, it is more important than ever that all Americans look out for one another, act out of compassion and generosity, and look for opportunities to help their neighbors. Likewise, federal law enforcement will continue doing our part to keep our communities safe.”

Wyden, Merkley Announce Senate Passage of Families First Coronavirus Response Act



Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced the Senate passage of bipartisan legislation to strengthen the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and support Oregon families.

“There are families across Oregon who are too worried to go to the doctor because they can’t afford to get hit with a massive medical bill, and individuals who can’t stay home when they or their families are sick because it means lost wages and bills unpaid,” Wyden said. “No Oregonians should be forced to choose between the health of their families and putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their heads. This legislation takes the first steps urgently required to help those Oregonians who need it most as Congress negotiates additional measures needed just as urgently in our state and nationwide."

“As we continue to grapple with this public health crisis, our top priorities must be to continue funding an aggressive pandemic response effort and support working Americans,” said Merkley. “By passing this second emergency funding package—which will help families across the country keep the lights on and put food on their tables during this tumultuous time—the Senate is taking a big step in the right direction to advance those goals. But there’s a lot more work left to do, including helping Americans keep their homes and keep roofs over their heads as the next round of rent and mortgage payments come due. I’m going to keep fighting for every resource America’s families need to weather this storm.”

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act:

· ensures free testing for the coronavirus so that cost is not a barrier to necessary testing, especially for the uninsured;

· establishes an emergency paid leave program;

· provides more than $1 billion to strengthen nutrition assistance for low-income mothers, children and seniors;

· provides states with much needed fiscal relief under Medicaid helping to protect patients and benefits; and

· provides funding to states to improve their unemployment insurance programs so they can get benefits to workers who are laid off or furloughed.

Now that the legislation has been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, it heads to Donald Trump's desk for signature.

With Unprecedented Disruptions From Coronavirus, Wyden And Merkley Introduce Bill to Expand Oregon-Style Vote-By-Mail and Ensure Americans are Still Able to Vote

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today joined Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to introduce legislation that would ensure Americans are able to vote this year, despite disruptions caused by COVID-19. The bill would expand early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail to all states, and allowing voters who did not receive an absentee ballot to use a printable ballot currently only provided for military and overseas voters. The legislation comes as five states have already postponed primaries in response to the pandemic.

Senators Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., Chris Coons, D-Del., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Ed Markey, D-Mass., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Tina Smith, D-Minn., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Doug Jones, D-Ala., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., are also cosponsors.

“The rest of the country is realizing that Oregon has it right - vote by mail is increasingly looking like the only way for states to conduct elections. If Ohio, Louisiana, Georgia, Maryland and Kentucky had vote by mail on the books years ago, they wouldn't have had to cancel their elections. It will give us the highest chance of avoiding delayed elections and ensuring Americans can exercise their Constitutional rights. No one should have to put their health at risk to vote,” Wyden said.

“The coronavirus is having a huge impact on all aspects of our lives, but we can't let it derail our democracy,” said Merkley. “Luckily, mail-in-voting is a tried and true voting method that would allow Americans to vote without having to travel to polling places or gather in crowds—and it’s been massively successful in Oregon for nearly four decades. Now is the time to bring this practice to the national stage so we can ensure that even during this crisis, the American people can safely exercise their sacred right to vote.”

Natural disasters and public health emergencies are occurring more frequently and with greater impact than ever before, affecting the ability of victims and first responders to vote on Election Day. The lack of voting options in many states and sufficient emergency ballot procedures can leave voters disenfranchised. COVID-19, hurricanes Harvey and Irma and the wildfires in the Western United States are recent examples of the damage and disruption that public health emergencies and natural disasters can cause. We have already seen limited incidences of poll workers not showing up on Election Day this year, due to fears of the coronavirus. The recent tornadoes in Tennessee on Super Tuesday also greatly impacted voting in the state. With fears of catching the coronavirus, the priority must be to reduce the number of people voting in person at any given time, by allowing for early voting and for all people to be able to vote from their homes using vote-by-mail. As a last resort, voters who did not receive their absentee ballots will also need access to a printable mail in ballot that has so far only been made available to military and overseas voters.

Emergencies in the proximity of an election day can have a lasting impact as polling places deal with flooding, lack of power, or other unsafe conditions. The Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act (NDEBA) represents a commonsense solution to ensuring the 2020 elections, and future elections, are resilient to emergencies and that we are protecting the voting rights of those in harm’s way as well as emergency responders.

The bill would specifically:

Ensure that voters in all states have 20 days of early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail and ensure states begin processing votes cast during early voting or by mail 14 days before Election Day to avoid delays in counting votes on Election Day.

Guarantee that all voter registration applications submitted by mail or online before and at most 20 days prior to election day are deemed valid.

Require states and jurisdictions to establish a publicly available contingency plan to enable eligible Americans to vote in the case of an emergency and establish an initiative to recruit poll workers from high schools and colleges as well as from other State and local government offices.

Provide all voters with the option of online requests for absentee ballots and require states to accept requests received before or 5 days prior to election day.

Guarantee the counting of absentee ballots postmarked or signed before the close of the polls on Election Day and received on or before the 10 days following Election Day.

Ensure states provide self-sealing envelopes with prepaid postage for all voters who request a voter registration application, absentee ballot application or an absentee ballot.

Require states to offer their downloadable and printable absentee ballots under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) to domestic voters who requested but did not receive an absentee ballot for the 2020 election and to voters with disabilities who requested an absentee ballot and reside in a state that does not offer secure accessible remote ballot marking.

Charge the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) with creating a uniform domestic downloadable and printable absentee ballot that can be used starting in 2022.

Direct all states that do not already use ballot tracking systems to use envelopes with an Intelligent Mail barcode (IMb) to allow voters to track their ballot for the 2020 general election and successive elections until a state implements a domestic ballot update service.

Charge the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in consultation with the General Services Administration (GSA), EAC and the United States Postal Service to create a domestic ballot update service for election officials to provide voters with updates on their ballot for the 2024 election and beyond.

Ensure states implement a specified signature curing procedure.

Provide additional accommodations for Native American voters including allowing tribes to designate ballot pickup and drop-off locations and not requiring residential address for election mail.

Authorize funds necessary to reimburse states for the cost of implementing the Act, such as providing additional absentee ballots and prepaid postage, and purchasing additional ballot scanners and absentee ballot drop boxes.

Authorize funds necessary to reimburse states for the cost of developing or purchasing and implementing secure remote ballot marking to enable voters with disabilities to vote by mail.

Provide $3 million in additional funds to the EAC for supporting states in implementing the Act.

Wyden has long pushed to expand vote-by-mail nationwide to improve accessibility for seniors, working families, college students and others who might have difficulty voting in person. He has introduced universal vote by mail legislation every Congress since 2006. Wyden was the first senator elected in an all-mail election in 1996.

A copy of the bill text is available here.

A one-page summary of the bill is available here.