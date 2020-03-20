C.O. COVID-19 medical impacts: COPA telemedicine, Partners in Care plans

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two Central Oregon medical agencies, Central Oregon Pediatric Associations and Partners in Care, updated the public and their customers and patients Friday about their COVID-19 response:

Central Oregon Pediatric Associates (COPA) continues to be nimble and change processes quickly to serve our patients during the COVID-19 outbreak while keeping families and the community safe.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, COPA began offering Telemedicine for many types of pediatric patient visits in order to provide the highest level of care while maintaining social distancing. This virtual tool allows patients to experience a live video visit with a pediatric provider on a video enabled computer, laptop, pad or smartphone utilizing the ZOOM application. We have several physicians online discussing respiratory or non-respiratory issues and COPA has the capacity to expand to serve all our patients with this tool.

The process is simple - patients call the main line and talk to a representative or Pediatric Registered Nurse to determine if Telemedicine is a good fit for the visit. COPA will then outline with the patient the details of accessing the service online for an immediate appointment.

In addition to Telemedicine, we're continuing to see in the clinic our newborn patients and children two and a half and under for their well-child exams. An in-person examination is essential for these visits to monitor developmental milestones and maintain critical immunization schedules. Newborn and well-child visits are scheduled in specific clinics and separate from children with symptoms of respiratory illness.

At all COPA clinics we’re laser focused on the safety and wellness of our patients and staff, as well as the long term health of our community. We're so proud to work with COPA families as we manage this unprecedented and changing environment.

COPA maintains regular business hours at locations in Northwest Crossing and Redmond. Our east Bend clinic is always open 7 days a week, until 8 pm on weekdays and 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

COPA welcomes all children and families and we accept all insurance plans, including Oregon Health Plan.

Call today to schedule an appointment: 541-389-6313.

PARTNERS IN CARE RESPONDS TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

[BEND, OREGON, March 19, 2020] Partners In Care, the leading provider of Home Health and Hospice services in Central Oregon, is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing its established Emergency Preparedness Plan. The plan, according to their clinical management team, is heavily influenced by the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon Health Authority, and local public health officials. There are three main goals: protecting caregivers, preserving capacity to serve patients and families, and strengthening Partners In Care for continued service.

Stringent protocols for their homebound and facility-based patients are designed to ensure safety and minimize exposure to COVID-19 (“Coronavirus”).

“Our first priority is always the care and safety of our patients and their family caregivers. In light of the recent pandemic, we have a responsibility and obligation to do all we can as an organization and as individuals to limit the spread of this disease,” Eric Alexander, CEO of Bend-based Partners In Care said in a press release. "Partners In Care is a robust and successful organization with strong, resourceful, and resilient teams and individuals who have consistently demonstrated an ability to navigate through situations and events to acceptable outcomes.”

Elderly and immune compromised patients account for a large part of Partners In Care’s patients. While the organization continues to admit Home Health and Hospice patients, all patients receive a risk assessment for COVID-19 prior to every home visit.

Protocols include a minimal visit plan based on patient needs; use of disposable items and personal protective equipment; continued sanitation; ongoing, daily monitoring of staff wellness; and staff avoidance of highly populated areas personally and professionally. At their in-patient Hospice House in Bend, all visitors are carefully screened prior to visiting patients. Screening includes specific questions, sanitizing, and taking the temperature of each visitor.

Alexander continued, “We have also temporarily or indefinitely postponed all of our bereavement support groups, staff and volunteer trainings, and community education programs. Our in-person volunteer and Transitions program visits have also been discontinued until such time social-distancing is no longer recommended. Support for community palliative clients will continue by phone and limited in-person consultations.”

Partners In Care will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public informed of further developments through Facebook and www.partnersbend.org. The central phone line (541) 382-5882 continues to be answered by staff 24/7.