Enjoy, safely, this year’s different spring break, officials urge

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Spring break in Central Oregon is typically a busy and festive time, but this is not a typical year. With the COVID outbreak spreading across Oregon, being smart about following CDC guidelines matters more than ever, officials said Friday.

Central Oregon emergency managers and the cities of Bend and Redmond urge everyone to be smart and vigilant, in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, novel coronavirus. Public health is literally in your hands.

There are 114 confirmed cases in the state and eight in Deschutes County as of Friday. Testing for COVID-19 is limited. Some states have issued shelter-in-place orders.

In Oregon, the governor prohibited gatherings of more than 25 people, restricted bars and restaurants to take-out service only, and recommended avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more. The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems are asking for more stringent restrictions. Traveling is discouraged. Our ski area is closed.

Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions (such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease) are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 and should stay safe by staying at home and everyone needs to be very diligent about hygiene; washing hands, cleaning surfaces. Limit most “urban” activities that are not essential. When you must go out, practice social distancing – keep several feet of distance between people.

The choices you make today will protect your community in the coming weeks. These necessary sacrifices help protect those on the front lines: first responders, nurses and doctors, grocery store clerks and public servants of all kinds.

Getting outdoors is important and safe -- as long as you follow CDC guidelines and follow risks associated with your individual health conditions. Go for a walk or a hike with family, or the dog. Avoid playground equipment.

Some wildlife areas in Central Oregon will be open over spring break for day use such as fishing, wildlife viewing, hunting and hiking. (Normal hunting and fishing regulations are in effect.)

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed wildlife areas to overnight camping and state park overnight camping is suspended. Whatever you do, use caution knowing that our emergency responders are already very busy.

If we take individual responsibility while looking out for each other, we have a better chance of reducing the spread of COVID-19 seen in other cities and countries.