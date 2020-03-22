Report: Gov. Brown to order all ‘non-essential’ businesses closed

Coronavirus

Yamhill County commissioner says announcement to come Monday

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will issue an executive order on Monday ordering the closure of all "non-essential" businesses in the state due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, a Yamhill County commissioner said Sunday night.

"I was on a call with other elected officials today when she announced her decision," Commissioner Mary Starrett said in a post to her Facebook page.

"I asked if/how she expects to enforce the order and she responded saying 'there will be criminal charges … Class B misdemeanor' offenses," Starrett continued.

"Our business owners and their employees have a rough road ahead," she wrote. "Please find ways to help our businesses during this trying time."

The governor's office did not immediately respond to NewsChannel 21's request for a confirmation or any further details. Gov. Brown has been under increasing pressure in recent days from local leaders around Oregon to order a "shelter in place" to stop the spread of the virus.

In response to questions, Starrett said she expects Monday's announcement will bring "more detail as to the definition" of essential and non-essential businesses.

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson told NewsChannel 21, "We are prepared for it and will approach it from an education standpoint. We will educate and encourage/support voluntary compliance and will not arrest or cite anyone related to the governor's order."

"Given that our community has taken the recommendations seriously to this point, I believe they will continue to do so," Nelson added.