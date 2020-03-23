Gov. Brown launches public awareness campaign on stay-home order

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown launched a "Stay Home, Save Lives" public awareness campaign Monday, alongside Oregon Health & Science University and Oregon Health Authority, to educate Oregonians about the importance of social distancing in stemming the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign is a coordinated effort coinciding with Executive Order 20-12 issued Monday. directing everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible.

Brown asked the public, media outlets and Oregon's businesses to share the materials posted at Oregon Health Authority's website immediately. It also includes the categories of what types of business have been ordered closed and what ones can remain open.

"Materials will be updated regularly as the campaign adapts to the ongoing nature of this statewide emergency," the announcement said.

"This pandemic is a global problem, but each one of us can truly make a difference," Brown said. "It is incredibly important that every Oregonian understands how each of us has a role to play in slowing the spread of and eventually containing this virus.

"We've put strict social distancing measures in place, but for them to work, we all have to follow them every step of the way, every single day," she said. "I encourage all Oregonians to share these messages so that everyone knows how to do all they can to help."

For more information about the campaign, visit the website and scroll down to the "Stay Safe, Save Lives" section.