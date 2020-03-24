Central Oregon golf courses taking precautions

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some people who need to get outside while also following the rules of social distancing are hitting the links -- but Central Oregon golf courses are taking precautions to keep both the golfers and their staff safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lost Tracks Golf Club in Bend has a sign on its front door letting guests know of extra steps to sanitize door handles, bathrooms and equipment.

Course managers are encouraging players to walk while they play, but they do have carts available. If players do opt for carts, they're being advised to ride alone in them, to practice social distancing.

At this time of year, the club is not fully staffed, which makes it more difficult to stay open with the threat of COVID-19.

"Early in the year, it's a little bit harder, with the limited staff we have," Lost Tracks golf professional Pat Cashman said Tuesday. "We aren't necessarily ready to go for the year, but we're trying to do everything we can to create a safe environment for people to come and use amidst everything that's going on."

The course has also raised its cups an inch off the ground, so golfers don't have to touch the flag poles.