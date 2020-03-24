Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 8

Coronavirus

All 3 in Portland area, had underlying conditions; 18 new cases bring state total to 209

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to eight, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 209, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday

They new cases were in the following counties: Clackamas (3), Clatsop (1), Jackson (1), Marion (2), Multnomah (4) and Washington (7). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s sixth COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on March 15 and died Sunday at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s seventh death was a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who had underlying medical conditions and was not hospitalized at the time of death. He tested positive on March 16 and died Monday.

Oregon’s eighth death was a 90-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive last Thursday and died Monday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She, too, had underlying medical conditions OHA said.

Tuesday brought Clatsop County's first positive test result, out of 46 total tests, becoming the 18th county in Oregon with at least one COVID-19 case -- half of Oregon's 36 counties.

The state's deaths so far include two each in Multnomah and Washington counties and one each in Clackamas, Lane, Linn and Marion counties.

Oregon also has now recorded 4,350 negative COVID-19 test results, for a total tested since Jan. 24 of 4,559.

Deschutes County had had 10 COVID-19 cases and 102 negative test results. Jefferson County has had six negative test results and Crook County has had five.

Of the total 209 cases, 61 were hospitalized, 117 were not and data was not provided on the 31 others.

So far, 109 of the positive Oregon cases have been among those ages 55 and older, 72 were 35-54, 18 25-34, six 18-24 and four were 17 or younger.

