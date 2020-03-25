Deschutes National Forest closes all campgrounds until May 8

Coronavirus

Day-use areas, trailheads accessible, but restrooms won't be serviced

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To support state and local measures directing people to stay home to save lives, as of Wednesday, all Deschutes National Forest campgrounds will be closed through May 8, or until such measures are lifted, officials announced.

The campground closures are necessary to address the social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and to align with Governor Brown’s “Stay at Home” executive order, the Forest Service noted.

Day-use areas, including trailheads, will remain accessible, however restroom facilities will not be serviced.

"The Forest Service encourages the public to follow the governor’s executive order for the State of Oregon," the agency said. "The executive order says to stay home and to not travel for recreational purposes."

Deschutes National Forest officials urged "people to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and avoid putting undue pressure on medical and law enforcement personnel in our Central Oregon communities so we can all return to our outdoor adventures soon."

In addition, Deschutes National Forest offices are currently conducting public business by phone, email, or through web-based transactions; critical in-person business is being handled by appointment only, to minimize person-to-person contact.