NeighborImpact maintains services, increases social distancing

Coronavirus

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the increased social distancing measures and closure of nonessential businesses, NeighborImpact is taking additional steps to ensure the safety of its clients and staff while continuing to deliver crucial services.

As an essential business providing essential services to disadvantaged individuals in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact will continue to serve all three counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Outlying NeighborImpact offices in Prineville and La Pine are closed because the sites in which they are located have closed. Those needing assistance may access all services via telephone and online or in person in Bend, Redmond and Madras.

Individuals accessing services in person are asked to ring a bell outside for service. Staff will assist clients outside in order to limit contact with office doors and lobbies.

Staff are available to respond to clients in outlying communities who cannot physically come to one of the open offices and who cannot be served through telephonic or online means. Drop boxes have been installed at all locations so that clients submitting paper forms can do so without physically interacting with staff.

"NeighborImpact is doing everything we can to keep essential services flowing in the most difficult and trying circumstances most of us have ever experienced," said Executive Director Scott Cooper. "We are staying connected to clients electronically, using resources creatively, sharing resources with partners and expanding our core services. We are planning not just for tomorrow but for weeks from now. Our job is to be there for the communities and people who need us."

For updates on NeighborImpact's response to COVID-19, visit: https://www.neighborimpact.org/coronavirus-response/.