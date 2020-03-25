New ‘SOS’ website aims to be one-stop COVID-19 resource for C.O. employers, workers

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new website launched Wednesday called CentralOregonSOS.com was created by area chambers of commerce, governments and business groups to serve as a one-stop resource hub for employers, employees and the community in this time of unprecedented uncertainty.

“This website was created to help businesses and workers to easily find resources they need now. We worked with many partners to aggregate these efforts in one, easy-to-navigate site that will help businesses and employees find the help they need.” says Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

“With the assistance of OSU-Cascades’ students and our partners around the region, we were able to develop this resource hub to connect all of the great efforts to assist business and our community. It really is a testament to how Central Oregonians work together in a time of need,” said Adam Krynicki, executive director of the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab.

As S.O.S. is the universal sign for need of assistance, CentralOregonSOS.com is about hearing that signal for help and responding with a place where businesses and their employees can go for information, to find help and connect with those who have answers.

“It is critical that businesses in La Pine have easy access to regional, state and federal aid in one place,” said Ann Gawith, Director of the La Pine Chamber of Commerce.

Funding for the site, in part, was made possible by the Prineville Chamber of Commerce, through a grant from Facebook.

Filled with useful and comprehensive resources for the region, including where employers and employees can find financial assistance, the site content was created through a consortium of collaborators from around the Central Oregon.

Collaborators on the CentralOregonSOS.com site project:

Area Chambers of Commerce

Bend Chamber

La Pine Chamber

Madras Chamber

Prineville Chamber

Redmond Chamber

Sisters Chamber

Sunriver Chamber

Business, Workforce, Education and Other Organizations

Bend La Pine School District

Business Oregon

Central Oregon Association of Realtors

Central Oregon Builders Association

Central Oregon Visitors Association

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council

Deschutes Public Library

East Cascade Works

Economic Development for Central Oregon

Facebook

High Desert Education Service District

OSU-Cascades Co-Lab

Small Business Development Center

Visit Bend

Cities/Counties/State