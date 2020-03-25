New ‘SOS’ website aims to be one-stop COVID-19 resource for C.O. employers, workers
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new website launched Wednesday called CentralOregonSOS.com was created by area chambers of commerce, governments and business groups to serve as a one-stop resource hub for employers, employees and the community in this time of unprecedented uncertainty.
“This website was created to help businesses and workers to easily find resources they need now. We worked with many partners to aggregate these efforts in one, easy-to-navigate site that will help businesses and employees find the help they need.” says Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
“With the assistance of OSU-Cascades’ students and our partners around the region, we were able to develop this resource hub to connect all of the great efforts to assist business and our community. It really is a testament to how Central Oregonians work together in a time of need,” said Adam Krynicki, executive director of the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab.
As S.O.S. is the universal sign for need of assistance, CentralOregonSOS.com is about hearing that signal for help and responding with a place where businesses and their employees can go for information, to find help and connect with those who have answers.
“It is critical that businesses in La Pine have easy access to regional, state and federal aid in one place,” said Ann Gawith, Director of the La Pine Chamber of Commerce.
Funding for the site, in part, was made possible by the Prineville Chamber of Commerce, through a grant from Facebook.
Filled with useful and comprehensive resources for the region, including where employers and employees can find financial assistance, the site content was created through a consortium of collaborators from around the Central Oregon.
Collaborators on the CentralOregonSOS.com site project:
Area Chambers of Commerce
- Bend Chamber
- La Pine Chamber
- Madras Chamber
- Prineville Chamber
- Redmond Chamber
- Sisters Chamber
- Sunriver Chamber
Business, Workforce, Education and Other Organizations
- Bend La Pine School District
- Business Oregon
- Central Oregon Association of Realtors
- Central Oregon Builders Association
- Central Oregon Visitors Association
- Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council
- Deschutes Public Library
- East Cascade Works
- Economic Development for Central Oregon
- High Desert Education Service District
- OSU-Cascades Co-Lab
- Small Business Development Center
- Visit Bend
Cities/Counties/State
- City of Bend
- City of La Pine
- City of Madras
- City of Prineville
- City of Redmond
- City of Sisters
- Crook County
- Deschutes County
- Jefferson County
- State of Oregon
Comments