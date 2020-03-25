Two more Oregon COVID-19 deaths bring total to 10; 57 new cases, tally now 266

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 10, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 266, as of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (4), Douglas (2), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Washington (20), Yamhill (1). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s ninth COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on Monday and died Tuesday at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

The tenth COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on Sunday and died Monday at Salem Hospital. She, too, had underlying medical conditions, OHA said.

Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties have each had two deaths from COVID-19, while Lane and Linn counties have each had one death.

Oregon has had 266 positive and 5,476 negative test results since Jan. 24, for a total of 5,742 tests.

Deschutes County has had 10 positive test results and 106 negative results. Jefferson County has had nine negative results and no positive ones, while Crook County has had six negative results and, again, no positive COVID-19 cases.

Of the 266 positive cases, 25 were among those 80 and over, 34 were 70-79, 57 were 60-69, 42 were 50-59, 55 were 40-49, 32 were 30-39, 15 were 20-29 and five were under age 19. The age range was not available in one case.

There were 75 positive cases who were hospitalied and 135 were not.

For the first time, OHA provided a gender breakdown: 142 of the cases have been female and 123 were male, with one case's gender not available.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

