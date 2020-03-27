COVID-19 closures: national forests, BLM recreation sites, Deschutes-John Day rivers

Coronavirus

But BLM notes trails, open spaces still available, with proper precautions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To align with Gov. Brown’s executive order directing people to stay home to save lives, the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and the Crooked River National Grassland have temporarily closed all developed recreation sites, to include campgrounds, day-use sites, boat ramps, trailheads, Sno-Parks, fire lookouts, and OHV areas.

These recreation closures are necessary to address social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control, align with Oregon State Governor Kate Brown’s Executive Order to avoid unnecessary travel, including travel for recreational purposes, and reduce pressure on emergency services in local communities.

Campsites, fire lookouts, cabins, and picnic sites reservations also are unavailable through Recreation.gov. Existing reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation. Refunds will be issued for cancelled reservations.

As we work through this unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities, local emergency services, and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.

Forest Service offices across Central Oregon are currently conducting public business by phone, email, or web-based transactions.

The National Forests and National Grassland will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts to the forests. To align with Oregon state public land agencies, the recreation site closures will remain in effect until such time as the closures are re-evaluated based on new conditions or a new order from the Governor’s office. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on protecting yourself, your family, and your community.

MARINE BOARD PLACES TEMPORARY BOATING RESTRICTIONS ON DESCHUTES, JOHN DAY RIVERS

In response to current public health concerns, many access sites have already been closed or will be closed soon on the Deschutes and John Day Rivers. To ensure the safety of boaters, the Marine Board will be temporarily closing stretches of these waters to all boating beginning on Saturday, March 28, 2020. These restrictions are scheduled to be in place through April 30 and will protect boaters from entering a river system where the availability of access and take-out points is uncertain.

All boating activities on the Deschutes River will be restricted from the Pelton Dam (River Mile 97) to its confluence with the Columbia River near Biggs Junction. The temporary closure on the John Day River extends from the mouth of the North Fork John Day River (River Mile 184) in Kimberly, downstream to Tumwater Falls, approximately 10 miles from the Columbia River. In both rivers, both motorized and non-motorized boats will be restricted.

The Marine Board will continue to work with its partners to safeguard boaters during these challenging times. We are also committed to ensuring consistency between boating regulations and other local restrictions necessitated to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

BLM TEMPORARILY CLOSES DEVELOPED RECREATION FACILITIES IN OREGON

Despite facility closures, millions of acres of BLM-managed public lands across Oregon remain open to enjoy, as long as you do so responsibly

Portland, Oregon – The health and safety of our visitors and staff remains the number one priority of the Bureau of Land Management. In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Oregon public health officials, the BLM will temporarily close many of its developed recreation facilities to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

This closure includes all campgrounds, and some day use sites, and restrooms. Trash pickup and sanitation services on most of these recreation facilities will also be temporarily suspended.

Despite the closure of these facilities, multiple opportunities remain for the public to enjoy the outdoors as long as visitors heed orders, guidance, and advice of local and state officials and the Centers for Disease Control. BLM-managed trails and open spaces remain open across Oregon.

“Local, state or federal, we’re all in this together. The BLM is doing what we can as part of the whole of America response to the coronavirus,” said Jose Linares, acting State Director BLM OR/WA. “Although we have vast open spaces we continue to want people to use, we can’t stress enough that everyone listen to local officials and practice safe social distancing.”

Visitors may continue to enjoy their BLM managed trails and open spaces in Oregon while following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Local and State public health authorities. Social distancing recommendations are extremely important to reducing the transmission of COVID-19 and may require that visitors avoid public lands during high-use times, such as weekends. Please limit any group activities to members of your household, and keep your total party to 10 or fewer participants. At all times, maintain a distance of six feet or more from other people.

The BLM encourages responsible, local recreation to avoid putting strain on other communities. To ensure public lands and waters remain intact for future generations, visitors are encouraged to utilize Leave No Trace practices, such as picking up all trash and human waste, while services at recreational facilities are suspended. Please bring your own sanitary products, including toilet paper and hand sanitizer, and pack out all trash.

Providing for recreation opportunities during this time is just one of the many activities BLM Oregon/Washington staff continues to perform each and every day remain because they are vitally important to the nation and our neighbors. Our work continues to support the nation’s energy and food security. We provide for sustainable timber harvests and provide protection from wildland fire. We are stewards of amazing landscapes and provide for enjoyment of all types of outdoor recreation.

If you’d like to do business with the BLM, please do so by email or phone whenever possible. If you need to come into one of our offices, please contact us first so we can arrange an appointment to help you during normal business hours. Contact information is available on our website at www.blm.gov/oregon-washington.

Information on the affected BLM Oregon-Washington facilities will be posted on https://www.blm.gov/oregon-washington/covid-access-restrictions. Please check with individual field and district offices and visitor centers for specific details on operations in your area.

Burns District: 541-573-4400

Coos Bay District: 541-756-0100

Lakeview District: 541-947-2177

Medford District: 541-618-2200

Northwest Oregon District: 503-375-5646

Prineville District: 541-416-6700

Roseburg District: 541-440-4930

Vale District: 541-473-3144

These closures are pursuant to the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR): 43 CFR § 8364.1, 43 CFR § 9268.3(d)(1), and 43 CFR § 8365.1-4.

– BLM–

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.

