C.O. races making changes amid coronavirus

Bend Marathon and Half 2020 go virtual, Peterson Ridge 40 Mile Rumble canceled, but solo runner steps up; PPP announcement due Friday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the coronavirus pandemic grows stronger and wider, Central Oregon races on the calendar through May are making changes to keep the running community safe.

Last week, the Bend Marathon and Half 2020 announced it's unique strategy to have a 'virtual race,' so people could still participate while also meeting social-distancing standards.

The Peterson Ridge Rumble, originally set for Apr. 26 in Sisters, has been outright canceled. Instead of giving up on training, one local man, Mark Stockamp, is committing to running the 40-mile trail on the same weekend as a fundraiser for NeighborImpact.

Stockamp's original goal was to raise $1,000 in one month, but thanks to the Central Oregon community, he almost surpassed that in a single day. Then, an anonymous donor reached out to pledge a donation match for up to $5,000 raised. So Stockamp's new goal is $10,000 by the day of the race.

Officials with the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday they will make an announcement regarding the Pole Pedal Paddle race on Friday afternoon.

Here's the full press release regarding the Bend Marathon and Half 2020:

It is with heavy hearts that we're sending this out to you. It has become clear that due to the COVID-19 developments and updated CDC guidelines, it is in the best interest of our running community to cancel the upcoming Bend Marathon on April 19. It was our dream to provide you with an amazing event that we've been working on since July, and provide you with an experience that you wouldn't soon forget. It was going to be awesome!

We know how important this race was for many of you, whether it was traveling to Bend from around the country to experience all it has to offer, or you were coming from across town for your very first half marathon. You are all an important and critical part of making this a great event and we thank you for choosing us.

Up until late yesterday we were working on creative ways to still hold the races while adhering to social distancing mandates. We believed that we could modified our course, allowed "rolling" starts to keep everyone safe, and provide a virtual option for those that opted not to travel. The new guidelines will not even allow this level of distancing with an event of our size, and we do not want to compromise the health of our participants, volunteers, vendors and others who help make this event possible.

However, while the physical event must be cancelled, we are going to try and turn the 2020 Bend Marathon into the most fun virtual event you've ever been a part of. Keep reading:

OPTIONS - Please visit your RunSignUp account to select an option below.

Moving forward, you have several options regarding your existing registration:

Option 1) Virtual Race:

To choose this option, you won’t have to do anything right now other than select this option on the RunSignUp site. We’ll automatically transfer the events to virtual events and you’ll be entered in the virtual event. Then get ready for a fun virtual race on April 19, 2020. (This is our recommended option because it's still going to be more fun than doing nothing! See below for more information.) You will also receive a 20% race credit toward any race of your choice next year.

Option 2) Deferral to 2021:

You may defer your entry to the 2021 race with a 50% credit. When you register next year, you'll receive the 50% credit to the race of your choice. To take this option, you need to log into your RunSignUp account, go to "manage registration", and select the option to defer your registration to next year.

Option 3) Partial Refund:

A refund of 25% will be credited back to you if you don't want to do the virtual race or deferral option if you select this option on the RunSignUp page. You will also receive a 20% race credit toward any race of your choice next year.

BE A PART OF OUR FUN VIRTUAL EVENT ON SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2020

We're super bummed because we know how much you were looking forward to running an amazing race in Bend, Oregon. We want to make sure you still feel a sense of accomplishment and take part in a fun community event, while still receiving your swag. We’re just trying to turn lemons into lemonade, so-to-speak.

So, here's how to participate in a virtual run (which is almost as much fun as the real thing):

1) Go out and run the distance you signed up for on your own or get a couple of your friends together (keeping the appropriate social distancing, of course) and run with them. You can do this any time between April 12 to May 31st, but since your training has been geared toward April 19, that would be the best day to do it (see below for more details). You can do it over any route of your choice, including the original Bend route if you're in town (please be cautious of traffic). You’ll likely see a few others out there running on the course as well.

2) Think positive. This pandemic isn't fun for anyone, but we can make the most of a terrible situation by celebrating our health that we have. We never expected this to happen, so let's be optimistic and make some special memories.

3) Build a virtual community.* I know you're all great on social media, which makes it easy for us to connect (even from across the country). Take photos and videos on your virtual run and post them to Instagram or Facebook. Tagging Bend Marathon while you're out on your route using the following: #BendMarathon

*On April 19, we'll be on site at the Old Mill District with a live Facebook feed to get our virtual community run kicked off during the scheduled start times for each race. We'll post course photos leading up to the race so you can picture yourself running through the best parts of Bend. The last thing we want is to leave you all hanging with no connection to the Bend Marathon when April 19 arrives.

4) Post your virtual results. There are several ways to do this, but to be listed in the official results you must post your time on RunSignup. We’ll let you know how to do this in a separate email.

Strava Community Challenge: We've also created a Strava Challenge for each Bend Marathon Race so you can upload your data to Strava and see how you stack up against others and track your effort.

5) You still need your SWAG! After your run, we'll ship you a swag package that will include all the cool stuff you were expecting when you signed up for the race. We're working with our sponsors to do even more, but at a minimum you'll receive your one of a kind “Socially Distanced Edition” bib number, Bend Marathon t-shirt, unique handcrafted race medal, coupons from our awesome sponsors, a HydroFlask Pint (Half and Full Marathon only), and a special Bend Marathon “Socially Distanced Edition” sticker so you can remember this monumental year. You won’t HAVE to post results to get your swag but hey, it would be more fun that way.

REFUNDS

We recognize that the COVID-19 crisis will create significant financial challenges for some of our participants. If you feel you are in this category and are experiencing an undue financial burden on you and your family, we understand and ask that you please contact us so that we can help with some form of refund. We will work something out.

We need you to all please also understand that we are a small business comprised of two people who have families with our own expenses, and we worked all year long to provide a great event for you on April 19. The reality is that almost all of the work has been done, the service providers paid and swag (medals, t-shirts, etc.) has been purchased. We also intend to honor commitments to our volunteer groups that will be desperately in need of funds after this is over. Some larger races are able to support broader refunds and still remain sustainable. Unfortunately we are not in that financial situation, and ask for your understanding as we instead work to provide you with a great virtual race experience and/or options to participate in next year's race.

Here is a link to an article with more info regarding running races and our current state of crisis. Advice for RRCA Members

Thank you for understanding. We are grateful to have a running community that is supportive and resilient and that we know will make the most of this difficult time, and for the kindness already extended by so many of you. We also ask that you please be patient with us during this time of transition, as this is all new territory. We will have more details about the "best virtual race experience ever" coming soon! We look forward to staying connected.

We wish you and your loved ones all the best. Please be safe and stay well.

Thank you,

Max and Kari

