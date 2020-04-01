Elk Meadow Elementary hands out home learning materials

Coronavirus

Placed on trunks of cars, to keep social distancing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday morning at Elk Meadow Elementary in southwest Bend, parents dropped by to pick up educational materials for their kids to learn at home.

Elk Meadow staff put the materials on the hoods of parents' cars, so as not to come too close, keeping with federal and state social distancing guidelines.

NewsChannel 21 talked with some of the parents stopping by for pickup. They said this will be a welcome addition to their daily quarantine schedules.

"Yeah, it'll give her something to do," parent Yvette Arvayo said. "I try to keep her doing things at home, but she gets bored."

Another parent, Bethany Brown, said, "It will definitely add structure. Lately, I've just been using an online program, but I'm really excited to have paper, so I can see the work that they actually do."

The education materials include worksheets for students in grades K-2, and an iPad and charger for students in third through fifth grades.