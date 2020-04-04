Lifting spirits: Bend woman creates grad signs for C.O. schools

Coronavirus

Plans to devote part of proceeds to graduating classes facing uncertainty

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With uncertainty looming over the future of Central Oregon high school graduation ceremonies this year, a Bend woman has started creating signs to support and show solidarity with High Desert high schools.

Kimberly Teichrow started making 2020 high school graduation signs less than a week ago, and since then has gotten more than 200 orders. She said she got the idea from a Facebook group.

Teichrow is currently working with 10 schools in the area and looking to add more: Bend, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Redmond Proficiency Academy, Ridgeview, Summit, Trinity Lutheran, Sisters and Crook County.

The signs are $25 each. Part of the proceeds will go to the school's graduation party, or a nonprofit of their choice. Signs can be bought through Teichrow’s website here.

Kimberly admits she’s never been a sign-maker, but she has worked with a number of Central Oregon schools before as a professional photographer. She said she hopes the signs can be a bright spot during this hard time.

“I hope it’s a way to lift some spirits,” Teichrow said. “There’s a degree of uncertainty -- I don’t even know how to explain it. It's sad, but we also understand its relative to this bigger picture of this whole disease."

"And trust me," she added, "we all understand where this fits in the scope of what is happening globally. But it is important to allow the kids and families to both mourn their interrupted senior year, and hopefully this is a way for families and the community to support our Central Oregon senior class."

Teichrow's son, Max, is a senior at Bend High. His track season has been cut short, and he’s uncertain if he’ll have a prom.

“It’s crazy. It’s something completely different,” Max said. “It’s something we’re not used to. I haven’t seen anyone experience something like this. The upperclassmen before me haven’t, so it’s a first.”