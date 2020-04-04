Wyden offers one-stop link to economic resources during COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- As the Small Business Administration launched the Paycheck Protection Program Friday, Sen. Ron Wyden announced a one-stop economic resources link on his web page for Oregonians needing more information during the COVID-19 public health crisis about unemployment insurance, direct cash assistance, and grants and loans for small business.

The web link is https://www.wyden.senate.gov/covid-19-economic-resources.

“Oregonians need a one-stop web link to cut quickly through all the information swirling around about COVID-19 resources, both to get their questions answered quickly and to go immediately to resources that will help,” Wyden said. “I am determined to do everything possible to help Oregon families, workers and businesses hit with an economic wrecking ball in the wake of COVID-19. And making key information easily accessible is essential.”

Among the economic resources links available at https://www.wyden.senate.gov/covid-19-economic-resources is information about unemployment insurance, direct cash assistance for Oregonians, the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for businesses and non-profits, and the Emergency Injury Disaster Grants and Loans (EIDL) program for small businesses and non-profits.

The CARES Act passed last week and signed into law included several Wyden priorities in the health and economic rescue package. Among those priorities are two key proposals to get money into the hands of those struggling with the economic impact of the pandemic: helping individual workers and families stay afloat, especially those who are losing their jobs, contracts and hours; and helping small businesses retain their workers and return to normal operations when the economy restarts.