Bend car dealers offer free oil changes to first responders, front-line workers

BEND, Oregon – Kiefer Auto Group’s two dealerships in Bend are offering free oil changes to first responders and other front-line workers who are helping local communities battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Police officers, fire fighters, paramedics, nurses, doctors and other health care workers qualify for the offer.

“These people are working hard and risking their personal health for the rest of us,” says Team Kia of Bend General Manager Craig Hansen. “If a simple thing like changing the oil in their cars gives them more reliable transportation and one less thing to worry about, then we want to help”, echo’s Team Hyundai of Bend General Manager Eric Benson.

The dealerships are also offering pick-up and delivery service to the owners’ home or place of work. The offer applies to personal and family vehicles of any make and model, up to two per household. We offer this service on all makes and models.

All Kiefer Auto Group service departments are safe, clean and meeting CDC recommendations by installing plexiglass barriers at service counters, sanitizing each car prior to and after service, wearing gloves, and social distancing.

To schedule an appointment for this service, call the dealership nearest you before April 30th.

Bend: Team Hyundai Bend, 541-749-4025

Bend: Team Kia Bend, 541-550-5555

Or send an email to Craig Hansen at c.hansen@goteamkia.com or Eric Benson at e.benson@goteamhyundai.com.

About Kiefer Auto Group:

Based in Eugene, Oregon, Kiefer Auto Group is a family-owned business of dealerships with locations in Oregon.