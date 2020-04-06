COVID-19 claims two more lives in Oregon; cases reach 1,132

Coronavirus

Deschutes County has now had 40 cases; OHA unveils new dashboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 29, while the state tally of cases has topped 1,100, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Monday, for a total of 1,132 cases. The number of negative tests statewide has risen to 20,669.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (6), Columbia (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (1, for a total of 40), Douglas (1), Jackson (6), Josephine (3), Klamath (3), Lane (2), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (10), Polk (2), Umatilla (1), Washington (12).

The Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 28th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive a week ago and died Saturday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 29th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old female in Marion County who tested positive last Wednesday and died the next day at her residence. She, too, had underlying medical conditions.

Deschutes County has had 40 positive COVID-19 tests and 534 negative results. Crook County has had one case and 33 negative results, while Jefferson County has received 45 test results, all negative.

Deschutes County's data update said 13 of the 40 cases have since recovered; no such statewide data has been released. Of the county's total, 19 were female and 21 were male. A dozen were age 70 or older, nine were 60-69, 10 were 40-59 and nine were 39 and younger.

Of the 40 cases, have had a domestic or international travel history and half had no travel history. Fifteen of the cases were hospitalized at some point in their illness and 25 were not.

The COVID-19 case data OHA publishes once a day on its website and shares once a day with the media are provisional and subject to change.

A case reported Sunday as a Yamhill County case was later determined to be a Washington County case. The total number of new cases in Washington County is 12 to reflect this change. However, the case that moved from Yamhill County to Washington County is not reflected in the total of new cases statewide for Monday, the OHA said.

The State Emergency Coordination Center also has begun distributing daily updates of combined information, including hospital capacity and PPE supply inventory.

New dashboard to help visualize COVID-19 data in Oregon

OHA today unveiled a new dashboard to help visualize COVID-19 data and trends in Oregon. The two graphs show Oregon’s epidemiological curve and the number of Oregonians who have been tested for COVID-19.

These data are provisional. Our team of epidemiologists continues to review and verify data, so our reported numbers will change. As we get more information, we update the data from previous days.

You can find a link to our data dashboard on OHA’s main COVID-19 web page at http://healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Watch this video for an overview of the dashboard.

