C.O. COVID-19 update: DCSO reporting tool, advice for pet owners, more

Here's Tuesday's update from the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network:

DESCHUTES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE OFFERS NEW REPORTING TOOL

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is now offering an online reporting service that allows residents to file non-emergency reports online. The service can be utilized to report a minor traffic crash, theft, criminal mischief, or a vehicle break in. Individuals can also submit a crime tip, request extra patrol at a specific location, or complete a vacation check request. This service should not be used for any crime where a known suspect has been identified or for in progress crimes or emergencies.

To file an online report, individuals can visit www.sheriff.deschutes.org and follow the link to File Online Report. For crimes or incidents not listed on the webpage, call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and speak with a deputy.

ADVICE FOR PET OWNERS

By now, many have heard about a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York testing positive for COVID-19. But what does this mean for household pets, and how can we protect them, in the event we are ill? The CDC has recommended pet owners with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 limit their contact (this includes hugs) with both pets and other human members of their household.

Recommendations include:

wearing a mask while at home in common areas.

isolating to one bedroom and a separate bathroom, if possible.

limiting contact with pets and other household members.

having someone else care for your pet until you are feeling better.

washing hands before and after any contact with pets.

sanitizing surfaces often.

There is very little data available on the human to pet transmission risk for COVID-19. Regardless, trying to keep everyone, both two legged and four, as safe as possible, is important. Individuals are encouraged to begin making plans for their pets, should they fall ill. Learn more from the CDC and the American Veterinary Medical Association.

PARTY CHOICE DEADLINE NEARS

Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship reminds voters that Tuesday, April 28, is the party choice deadline for the upcoming primary election on May 19. Voters who wish to vote in the Democratic or Republican closed primary elections need to be registered as a member of that party by the deadline. Voters can update their party affiliation online at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote. Voters who are not affiliated with a major party will receive a non-partisan ballot that will only contain non-partisan state and local offices and measures.

Deschutes County Elections asks voters to check that their address, party affiliation, and name are up-to-date in their voter registration record. Voters can update their information online at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote.

For more info, visit: https://bit.ly/2RgfPUK

