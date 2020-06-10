Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 72 more cases

Coronavirus

Six new cases were in Jefferson County; stat includes Warm Springs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority, keeping the toll at 169. But there were 72 new cases reported, pushing the total in the pandemic past the 5,000 mark.

As of Wednesday, OHA reported 5,060 new or presumptive cases of the virus, along with 151,698 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Hood River (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (6), Lane (1), Lincoln (4), Marion (5), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (4), Washington (6).

Jefferson County (including Warm Springs) reported six new cases, for a total of 64, with 1,237 negative test results; Warm Springs reported two more cases late Tuesday, for a total of 48.

Deschutes County remains at 134 cases, along with 6,761 negative test results. Crook County remains at six cases, with 703 negative results.

Outbreaks reported in today’s COVID-19 Weekly Report

Oregon Health Authority is committed to informing Oregonians about active and resolved outbreaks of more than five cases at worksites of more than 30 employees. Starting today, OHA will report new outbreaks of more than 20 cases at a worksite in its daily news release Monday through Friday. All outbreaks of five or more cases will be reported and updated once a week in the COVID-19 Weekly Report.

OHA began reporting active workplace outbreaks in its June 3 Weekly Report. New in today’s COVID-19 Weekly Report is a data table of all resolved worksite outbreaks.

Also new in today’s Weekly Report is COVID-19 deaths associated with long-term care facility employees in aggregate.

The Weekly Report is a compilation of epidemiological data about the presence of COVID-19 in Oregon.

