Oregon reports 158 more COVID-19 cases, one more death
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 174, along with 158 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA reported 158 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 5,535 cases, along with 160,812 negative test results.
The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (17), Columbia (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (3), Jefferson (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (14), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (47), Polk (7), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (14).
See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.
Oregon’s 174th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on May 30 and died on June 11 at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. He had underlying medical conditions.
|County
|Cases1
|Deaths2
|Negatives3
|Baker
|1
|0
|335
|Benton
|63
|5
|4,496
|Clackamas
|472
|14
|15,960
|Clatsop
|46
|0
|1,902
|Columbia
|21
|0
|1,981
|Coos
|32
|0
|1,965
|Crook
|8
|0
|740
|Curry
|7
|0
|455
|Deschutes
|137
|0
|7,350
|Douglas
|29
|0
|3,666
|Gilliam
|0
|0
|75
|Grant
|1
|0
|124
|Harney
|1
|0
|319
|Hood River
|81
|0
|1,878
|Jackson
|81
|0
|8,767
|Jefferson
|67
|0
|1,372
|Josephine
|23
|1
|2,998
|Klamath
|48
|0
|3,990
|Lake
|4
|0
|186
|Lane
|88
|3
|15,410
|Lincoln
|198
|0
|2,717
|Linn
|125
|9
|5,303
|Malheur
|34
|1
|898
|Marion
|1,155
|30
|12,291
|Morrow
|14
|0
|232
|Multnomah
|1,487
|67
|35,253
|Polk
|124
|12
|2,237
|Sherman
|1
|0
|119
|Tillamook
|6
|0
|915
|Umatilla
|170
|4
|2,154
|Union
|14
|0
|628
|Wallowa
|4
|0
|299
|Wasco
|39
|1
|1,703
|Washington
|863
|19
|22,323
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|102
|Yamhill
|91
|8
|3,801
|Total
|5,535
|174
|164,944
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments