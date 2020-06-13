Oregon reports 158 more COVID-19 cases, one more death

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 174, along with 158 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 158 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 5,535 cases, along with 160,812 negative test results.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Clackamas (17), Columbia (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (3), Jefferson (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (14), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (47), Polk (7), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (14).

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 174th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on May 30 and died on June 11 at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. He had underlying medical conditions.

County Cases1 Deaths2 Negatives3 Baker 1 0 335 Benton 63 5 4,496 Clackamas 472 14 15,960 Clatsop 46 0 1,902 Columbia 21 0 1,981 Coos 32 0 1,965 Crook 8 0 740 Curry 7 0 455 Deschutes 137 0 7,350 Douglas 29 0 3,666 Gilliam 0 0 75 Grant 1 0 124 Harney 1 0 319 Hood River 81 0 1,878 Jackson 81 0 8,767 Jefferson 67 0 1,372 Josephine 23 1 2,998 Klamath 48 0 3,990 Lake 4 0 186 Lane 88 3 15,410 Lincoln 198 0 2,717 Linn 125 9 5,303 Malheur 34 1 898 Marion 1,155 30 12,291 Morrow 14 0 232 Multnomah 1,487 67 35,253 Polk 124 12 2,237 Sherman 1 0 119 Tillamook 6 0 915 Umatilla 170 4 2,154 Union 14 0 628 Wallowa 4 0 299 Wasco 39 1 1,703 Washington 863 19 22,323 Wheeler 0 0 102 Yamhill 91 8 3,801 Total 5,535 174 164,944

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

