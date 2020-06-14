Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 5:54 pm

Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 101 new cases

Oregon coronavirus MGN
MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 176, along with 101 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 5,636 cases, along with 168,246 negative test results.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).

See the table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.

CountyCases1Deaths2Negatives3
Baker10343
Benton6354,568
Clackamas4821416,315
Clatsop4601,921
Columbia2202,011
Coos3201,995
Crook80779
Curry70459
Deschutes13707,535
Douglas2903,747
Gilliam0076
Grant10127
Harney10322
Hood River8101,903
Jackson8108,918
Jefferson6701,399
Josephine2313,024
Klamath5104,026
Lake40190
Lane89315,680
Lincoln20602,828
Linn12695,437
Malheur361911
Marion1,1753012,562
Morrow150232
Multnomah1,5196835,970
Polk124122,264
Sherman10124
Tillamook60931
Umatilla17142,177
Union220647
Wallowa40302
Wasco3911,730
Washington8762022,803
Wheeler00103
Yamhill9183,887
Total5,636176168,246

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Email Alert – Breaking News / News / Oregon-Northwest / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply