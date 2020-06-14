Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 101 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 176, along with 101 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 5,636 cases, along with 168,246 negative test results.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).

See the table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.

County Cases1 Deaths2 Negatives3 Baker 1 0 343 Benton 63 5 4,568 Clackamas 482 14 16,315 Clatsop 46 0 1,921 Columbia 22 0 2,011 Coos 32 0 1,995 Crook 8 0 779 Curry 7 0 459 Deschutes 137 0 7,535 Douglas 29 0 3,747 Gilliam 0 0 76 Grant 1 0 127 Harney 1 0 322 Hood River 81 0 1,903 Jackson 81 0 8,918 Jefferson 67 0 1,399 Josephine 23 1 3,024 Klamath 51 0 4,026 Lake 4 0 190 Lane 89 3 15,680 Lincoln 206 0 2,828 Linn 126 9 5,437 Malheur 36 1 911 Marion 1,175 30 12,562 Morrow 15 0 232 Multnomah 1,519 68 35,970 Polk 124 12 2,264 Sherman 1 0 124 Tillamook 6 0 931 Umatilla 171 4 2,177 Union 22 0 647 Wallowa 4 0 302 Wasco 39 1 1,730 Washington 876 20 22,803 Wheeler 0 0 103 Yamhill 91 8 3,887 Total 5,636 176 168,246

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

