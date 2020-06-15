Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 184 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 180, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 5,820 cases, along with 170,316 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Multnomah (37), Polk (3), Umatilla (9), Union (99), Wasco (2), Washington (15), Yamhill (1).

OHA is coordinating with Union County public health authorities to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak explains the high number of cases Monday in Union County.

Deschutes County has had 137 COVID-19 cases and 7,535 negative test results. Crook County has had eight cases, with 779 negative test results. Jefferson County, including Warm Springs, has had 68 cases, with 1,399 negative test results; Warm Springs reported 50 cases as of late Friday.

Oregon’s 177th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 178th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 14 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 179th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 180th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 4 and died on June 11 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

