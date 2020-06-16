Oregon reports record 278 COVID-19 cases; 119 from Union County outbreak

Coronavirus

Linked to Island City church; 2 more deaths raise state total to 182

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon has recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 and a record 278 new cases, largely due to a major northeast Oregon outbreak tied to testing at a church in Union County, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

That brings the total number of Oregon deaths to 182 and the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases to 6,098, along with 173,440 negative test results. It's the third time in recent days that Oregon has set a record for COVID-19 cases.

OHA said, "Today’s numbers are consistent with a recent trend of more cases in the state. The increase in cases is due to workplace outbreaks, as well as potential spread in the community, not tied to a known case."

Nearly half of Tuesday's new cases -- 119 -- were tied to a Union County outbreak that became known in testing late last week at Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Island City.

Nearly 100 were confirmed as testing positive for the virus on Monday.

The county, which had just 22 cases as of Saturday, has risen to 240 cases.

The state said 22 percent of the tests given in Union County have come back positive, far more than the two next closest figures, Marion County's 8 percent and Lincoln County's 7 percent. The statewide infection figure is 3 percent of total tests.

According to The Oregonian/OregonLive, video that was published on the church’s Facebook page on May 24 but was later deleted showed hundreds of church attendees standing close together as they sang and swayed to the music.

OHA said the new cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Clackamas (21), Crook (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (8), Lane (1), Lincoln (17), Marion (22), Morrow (2), Multnomah (42), Umatilla (1), Union (119), Wasco (1), Washington (37), Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 181st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 15, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 182nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 13, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

Statewide, OHA reported 2,457 of the 6,098 total COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Deschutes County remained Tuesday at 137 cases, with 7,737 negative test results, OHA said. Crook County added one case, for a total of nine, with 802 negative test results, and Jefferson also added one case, for a total of 69, with 1,441 negative test results.

More details at: https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.