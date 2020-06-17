Oregon reports 120 more COVID-19 cases, one new death

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 183, along with 120 new cases of the virus statewide.

The 120 new cases bring the statewide total to 6,218, along with 178,132 negative test results.

Deschutes County reported two new cases, for a total of 139, along with 8,177 negative test results. Crook County remains at nine cases, with 817 negative test results, while Jefferson County remains at 69 cases, with 1,482 negative test results.

Of the state's total cases, 75% have been hospitalized, while 51% have been male and 48% female. Among the deaths, 57% have been male and 43% female.

A total of 82 of the deaths have been among those age 80 and over, 51 were in their 70s, 38 were in their 60s, eight were in their 50s, three were in their 40s and one was in their 30s, with none younger.

More details available at: https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.