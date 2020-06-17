St. Charles again allowing one visitor a day for hospital patients
No visitors were allowed except parents of pediatric patients since late Feb.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in more than three months, St. Charles Health System is allowing one visitor a day for its hospital patients, under certain restrictions, including wearing a face mask at all times.
The new policies, which began Monday, replaced the ones in place since late February, when no visitors were allowed, except for parents seeing pediatric patients.
The new policies follow current Oregon Health Association guidelines, according to St. Charles Public Information Officer Lisa Goodman.
She also noted St. Charles currently has one patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, though the patient is not in the intensive care unit or on a respirator. The hospital reported four COVID-19 patients last week.
Here are the new policies:
- Patients are allowed one visitor per day.
- Once a visitor leaves the facility, no visitors will be allowed for this patient until the following day.
- Visitors must wear a mask at all times, including in the patient’s room.
- If a visitor is not able to tolerate a mask, they will not be allowed to visit.
- Visitors are asked to go straight to the patient’s room and directly out of the facility when the visit is over, with the exception of the deli, Gift Store or restroom.
- Visitors are allowed to stop at the deli or Gift Store on their way to the patient’s room or on the way out of the facility. Credit or debit card payment only.
- Deli hours Mon. – Fri. 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Gift Store hours Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri. 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- No room service is available to visitors.
- Visitors are not allowed to spend the night
- We ask that every visitor wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before entering and after leaving a patient’s room.
- Please cover coughs and sneezes with the elbow or a tissue and dispose of the tissue properly.
- If personal protective equipment (PPE) is required to see a patient, please follow the instructions of medical staff on the proper placement and removal.
