St. Charles again allowing one visitor a day for hospital patients

Coronavirus

No visitors were allowed except parents of pediatric patients since late Feb.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in more than three months, St. Charles Health System is allowing one visitor a day for its hospital patients, under certain restrictions, including wearing a face mask at all times.

The new policies, which began Monday, replaced the ones in place since late February, when no visitors were allowed, except for parents seeing pediatric patients.

The new policies follow current Oregon Health Association guidelines, according to St. Charles Public Information Officer Lisa Goodman.

She also noted St. Charles currently has one patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, though the patient is not in the intensive care unit or on a respirator. The hospital reported four COVID-19 patients last week.

Here are the new policies: