Oregon reports 206 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 188, and there have been 206 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 206 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 6,572 cases, along with 187,345 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (23), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jefferson (4), Klamath (12), Lane (3), Lincoln (31), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (20), Morrow (5), Multnomah (49), Umatilla (24), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (17).

Oregon’s 188th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 3 and died June 10, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Deschutes County has now had 142 COVID-19 cases, along with 8,521 negative test results. Jefferson County (including Warm Springs) has had 77 cases and 1,561 negative test results. Crook County has had nine cases and 849 negative test results.

