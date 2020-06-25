Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 124 new cases

Coronavirus

Two new cases reported in Deschutes County, 1 in Jefferson/Warm Springs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 197, along with 124 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 124 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 7,568 cases, along with 209,050 negative test results.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Klamath (13), Lake (3), Lane (5), Linn (2), Malheur (2), Marion (4), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (2), Umatilla (8), Union (10), Wasco (1), Washington (24), and Yamhill (1).

Two new cases were reported in Deschutes County, which now has had 155 cases, along with 9,523 negative test results. Crook County remains at nine cases, with 938 negative test results. Jefferson County (including Warm Springs) had one more case reported, for a total of 85, along with 1,762 negative test results.

Deschutes County reports 142 of its 155 COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Of Oregon's total 7,568 cases, 78 percent were not hospitalized, 13 percent were and the data was none provided for 9 percent of the cases. A total of 52 percent of the cases have been female, while 57 percent of the deaths have been male.

Oregon’s 196th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 24, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 197th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died June 23, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Notes:

One case previously reported in Jackson County was determined not to be a case. The county case count has been appropriately adjusted.

OHA updates face covering guidance for general public

Today OHA released updated guidance for face covering use for Oregonians statewide. The document outlines many required and recommended settings for use.

Of note is the strong recommendation that “individuals, including children between 2 and 12 years of age, wear a mask, face shield, or face covering at all times in all indoor public places, particularly in places where it is likely that physical distancing of at least six (6) feet from other individuals outside their household unit cannot be maintained at all times, and vulnerable people must go.”

This recommendation applies regardless of county of residence. More information can be found here.

COVID-19 Update moving to interactive dashboard

Starting Monday, June 29, the Oregon COVID-19 Update will be published in a new, interactive format as part of OHA’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

The new COVID-19 Update will contain the same information, will look similar, and will move from a static PDF to an interactive Tableau dashboard.

Here are a few things to note about the change.

The COVID-19 Update dashboard will be updated Monday-Friday at noon. It will not be updated on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, the COVID-19 Update dashboard will report the cumulative total of statewide case counts and deaths, reflecting data from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12:00 a.m. Sunday.

The COVID-19 Update will be archived daily, along with historic updates, on the OHA website.

Slight data change to Public Health Indicators Dashboard

Due to a high number of COVID-19 cases throughout Oregon and delays in data entry for a small percentage of cases that we are working diligently to resolve, OHA has made a slight adjustment in calculating the percentage of cases with follow-up within 24 hours in the Public Health Indicators Dashboard, which is updated weekly on Thursdays.

The data in the dashboard reflects this change; however, the associated summary table and downloadable data do not. We hope to have the small variation between the summary table and dashboard resolved for future releases.

