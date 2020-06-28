Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Oregon reports 247 new COVID-19 cases; 8 in Deschutes, 3 in Jefferson

No new deaths reported; Multnomah has 52 new cases, Umatilla 48

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday and remains at 202, but another 247 cases were reported, including 11 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday. 

OHA reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state's total to 8,341 cases, along with 223,317 negative test results.

The new cases were in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Malheur (11), Marion (43), Morrow (8), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (48), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (29), Yamhill (1).

See the table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2Negative tests 3
Baker10473
Benton8256,020
Clackamas6992421,582
Clatsop4902,301
Columbia2902,588
Coos4002,594
Crook100996
Curry70657
Deschutes170010,234
Douglas3804,783
Gilliam0089
Grant10185
Harney10382
Hood River8802,242
Jackson106011,522
Jefferson9701,871
Josephine3113,971
Klamath11104,869
Lake130240
Lane139321,830
Lincoln31024,521
Linn14096,631
Malheur9611,327
Marion1,4754116,224
Morrow611447
Multnomah2,1396947,772
Polk139122,777
Sherman10140
Tillamook701,181
Umatilla46743,347
Union32211,524
Wallowa80414
Wasco6312,107
Washington1,2872030,322
Wheeler00116
Yamhill11485,038
Total8,341202223,317

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

COVID-19 Update moving to interactive dashboard

Starting tomorrow, Monday, June 29, the Oregon COVID-19 Update will be published in a new, interactive format as part of OHA’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

The new COVID-19 Update will contain the same information, will look similar, and will move from a static PDF to an interactive Tableau dashboard.

Here are a few things to note about the change:

  • The COVID-19 Update dashboard will be updated Monday-Friday at noon. It will not be updated on Saturday and Sunday.
  • On Monday, the COVID-19 Update dashboard will report the cumulative total of statewide case counts and deaths, reflecting data from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12:00 a.m. Sunday.
  • The COVID-19 Update will be archived daily, along with historic updates, on the OHA website.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

