Oregon reports 247 new COVID-19 cases; 8 in Deschutes, 3 in Jefferson

Coronavirus

No new deaths reported; Multnomah has 52 new cases, Umatilla 48

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday and remains at 202, but another 247 cases were reported, including 11 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state's total to 8,341 cases, along with 223,317 negative test results.

The new cases were in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Malheur (11), Marion (43), Morrow (8), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (48), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (29), Yamhill (1).

See the table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 1 0 473 Benton 82 5 6,020 Clackamas 699 24 21,582 Clatsop 49 0 2,301 Columbia 29 0 2,588 Coos 40 0 2,594 Crook 10 0 996 Curry 7 0 657 Deschutes 170 0 10,234 Douglas 38 0 4,783 Gilliam 0 0 89 Grant 1 0 185 Harney 1 0 382 Hood River 88 0 2,242 Jackson 106 0 11,522 Jefferson 97 0 1,871 Josephine 31 1 3,971 Klamath 111 0 4,869 Lake 13 0 240 Lane 139 3 21,830 Lincoln 310 2 4,521 Linn 140 9 6,631 Malheur 96 1 1,327 Marion 1,475 41 16,224 Morrow 61 1 447 Multnomah 2,139 69 47,772 Polk 139 12 2,777 Sherman 1 0 140 Tillamook 7 0 1,181 Umatilla 467 4 3,347 Union 322 1 1,524 Wallowa 8 0 414 Wasco 63 1 2,107 Washington 1,287 20 30,322 Wheeler 0 0 116 Yamhill 114 8 5,038 Total 8,341 202 223,317

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

COVID-19 Update moving to interactive dashboard

Starting tomorrow, Monday, June 29, the Oregon COVID-19 Update will be published in a new, interactive format as part of OHA’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

The new COVID-19 Update will contain the same information, will look similar, and will move from a static PDF to an interactive Tableau dashboard.

Here are a few things to note about the change:

The COVID-19 Update dashboard will be updated Monday-Friday at noon. It will not be updated on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, the COVID-19 Update dashboard will report the cumulative total of statewide case counts and deaths, reflecting data from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12:00 a.m. Sunday.

The COVID-19 Update will be archived daily, along with historic updates, on the OHA website.

