Oregon reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 303 new cases, 12 in Central Oregon
Deschutes County has 11 new cases, Jefferson 1
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 213, along with 303 new cases that move the total close to 10,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA reported 303 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 9,930; negative test result totals were pending, due to a technical issue.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (31), Marion (18), Morrow (11), Multnomah (58), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Wasco (4), and Washington (46).
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
Oregon’s 210th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 1, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 211th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on June 26, at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 212th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 29, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29. Her date and place of death, and underlying medical conditions are being confirmed.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Negative tests 3, 4
|Baker
|5
|0
|PENDING
|Benton
|93
|5
|PENDING
|Clackamas
|821
|25
|PENDING
|Clatsop
|51
|0
|PENDING
|Columbia
|36
|0
|PENDING
|Coos
|42
|0
|PENDING
|Crook
|12
|0
|PENDING
|Curry
|8
|0
|PENDING
|Deschutes
|211
|0
|PENDING
|Douglas
|46
|0
|PENDING
|Gilliam
|1
|0
|PENDING
|Grant
|1
|0
|PENDING
|Harney
|1
|0
|PENDING
|Hood River
|88
|0
|PENDING
|Jackson
|147
|0
|PENDING
|Jefferson
|132
|0
|PENDING
|Josephine
|52
|1
|PENDING
|Klamath
|130
|1
|PENDING
|Lake
|21
|0
|PENDING
|Lane
|208
|3
|PENDING
|Lincoln
|346
|3
|PENDING
|Linn
|157
|9
|PENDING
|Malheur
|191
|1
|PENDING
|Marion
|1,610
|47
|PENDING
|Morrow
|93
|1
|PENDING
|Multnomah
|2,417
|69
|PENDING
|Polk
|159
|12
|PENDING
|Sherman
|2
|0
|PENDING
|Tillamook
|14
|0
|PENDING
|Umatilla
|716
|6
|PENDING
|Union
|355
|1
|PENDING
|Wallowa
|10
|0
|PENDING
|Wasco
|88
|1
|PENDING
|Washington
|1,534
|20
|PENDING
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|PENDING
|Yamhill
|132
|8
|PENDING
|Total
|9,930
|213
|PENDING
1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
4 - Negative test results are pending due to a technical issue with the test reporting database.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments