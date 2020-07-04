Oregon reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 303 new cases, 12 in Central Oregon

Coronavirus

Deschutes County has 11 new cases, Jefferson 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 213, along with 303 new cases that move the total close to 10,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 303 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 9,930; negative test result totals were pending, due to a technical issue.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Gilliam (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (31), Marion (18), Morrow (11), Multnomah (58), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (49), Wasco (4), and Washington (46).

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 210th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 1, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 211th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on June 26, at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 212th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 29, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29. Her date and place of death, and underlying medical conditions are being confirmed.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3, 4 Baker 5 0 PENDING Benton 93 5 PENDING Clackamas 821 25 PENDING Clatsop 51 0 PENDING Columbia 36 0 PENDING Coos 42 0 PENDING Crook 12 0 PENDING Curry 8 0 PENDING Deschutes 211 0 PENDING Douglas 46 0 PENDING Gilliam 1 0 PENDING Grant 1 0 PENDING Harney 1 0 PENDING Hood River 88 0 PENDING Jackson 147 0 PENDING Jefferson 132 0 PENDING Josephine 52 1 PENDING Klamath 130 1 PENDING Lake 21 0 PENDING Lane 208 3 PENDING Lincoln 346 3 PENDING Linn 157 9 PENDING Malheur 191 1 PENDING Marion 1,610 47 PENDING Morrow 93 1 PENDING Multnomah 2,417 69 PENDING Polk 159 12 PENDING Sherman 2 0 PENDING Tillamook 14 0 PENDING Umatilla 716 6 PENDING Union 355 1 PENDING Wallowa 10 0 PENDING Wasco 88 1 PENDING Washington 1,534 20 PENDING Wheeler 0 0 PENDING Yamhill 132 8 PENDING Total 9,930 213 PENDING

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

4 - Negative test results are pending due to a technical issue with the test reporting database.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.