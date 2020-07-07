Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 218 new cases, Morrow Co. outbreak

Coronavirus

(Update: OHA corrects new case total to 218)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 220, along with 218 new cases and a new outbreak at a northeast Oregon cheese factory, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 218 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 10,605 cases, along with 271,387 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (18), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (1), Douglas (3), Hood River (3), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Malheur (7), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (27), Yamhill (16).

Deschutes County has had 221 cases and 11,634 negative test results. Crook County has had 14 cases and 1,116 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 136 cses and 2,126 negative test results.

Oregon’s 216th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 25 and died on June 30, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 217th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on June 23 and died on June 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 218th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on May 27 and died on July 5, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 219th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 6, at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 220th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 10 and died on July 6, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

OHA investigating workplace outbreak

An outbreak of 22 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Columbia River Processing in the Morrow County city of Boardman, a cheese processing plant and subsidiary of the Tillamook County Creamery Association.

OHA said the cases include all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The outbreak investigation started on June 16, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of the employees.

