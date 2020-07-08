Oregon reports four more COVID-190 deaths, 224 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 224, along with 217 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 10,817 cases, along with 265,450 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Lane (10), Lincoln (3), Linn (8), Malheur (12), Marion (15), Morrow (10), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (43), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (31), Yamhill (9).

Deschutes County has now had 224 COVID-19 cases and 11,750 negative test results. Crook County has had 15 cases and 1,123 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 137 cases and 2,150 negative test results.

Oregon’s 221st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 28, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 222nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 22 and died on June 28, at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 223rd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 5, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 224th COVID-19 death is a 36-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 3 and died on July 7, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Weekly Report released

Today, OHA released its Weekly Report which showed that during the week of June 29 to July 5, 32,355 persons were tested for COVID-19 in Oregon with 5 percent recording a positive result.

COVID 19 continued to surge during that week with 1,910 new cases an increase of 51 percent over the previous week. In addition, 11 Oregonians were reported to have died, one fewer than the previous week.

