Crook County woman among 6 Oregon COVID-19 deaths; record 389 cases reported

63-year-old woman had no underlying conditions, OHA says; 16 new cases reported in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, including a Crook County woman -- Central Oregon's first such death -- raising the state’s death toll to 230, along with a record 389 cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The agency said Oregon’s 225th COVID-19 death was a 63-year-old woman in Crook County who became symptomatic on July 1, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on Wednesday at her residence. She had no underlying medical conditions, they added.

It was, however, not the first death in Central Oregon due to COVID-19. A Newberg woman died in April at St. Charles Bend, the day after nurses helped her celebrate her 95th birthday. The Oregon Health Authority counts COVID-19 deaths in their county of residence.

Meanwhile, the health authority reported 389 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 11,188 cases, along with 270,887 negative test results.

Sixteen of Thursday's new cases were in Central Oregon.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (3), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Lake (2), Lane (18), Lincoln (15), Linn (3), Malheur (31), Marion (47), Morrow (12), Multnomah (86), Polk (2), Umatilla (55), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (46), Yamhill (8).

Deschutes County has now had 229 cases and 11,960 negative results. Crook County has had 17 cases, one death and 1,148 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 145 cases and 2,195 negative test results.

Thursday’s case count is the highest total daily case count since the onset of the pandemic, OHA said. The recent increase in cases is attributed to workplace outbreaks and community spread. Newly diagnosed cases are being interviewed now.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Charles Bend reported nine COVID-19 patients, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 226th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Umatilla County whose positive test confirmation came on July 4, the day after he died. The place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 227th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 26 and died on July 7, at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 228th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 10 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 229th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on June 18 at her residence. More details are pending.

Oregon’s 230th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on May 9 and died on June 1, at his home. He had underlying conditions.

