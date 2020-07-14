Portland students won’t have in-person full-time classes

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Public Schools has set a tentative Sept. 14 start date for the 2020-21 academic year. However, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s largest district will only have students attend in-person classes two days per week, if at all.

And students and families should be ready to go online beginning Sept. 2, as teachers will offer individualized consultations and technology checks ahead of the Sept. 14 start date.

District officials have outlined a plan for the coming year, but warn that students may not be allowed to physically return to classrooms unless public health officials give the go-ahead.