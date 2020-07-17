Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 307 new cases, 19 in C. Oregon

Coronavirus

Mt. Bachelor Memory Care outbreak now at 31 cases, including 9 staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 254, along with 307 new cases, 19 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 307 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 13,802 cases, along with 310,393 negative test results.

The new cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (9), Marion (39), Morrow (6), Multnomah (88), Polk (3), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (37) and Yamhill (2).

Deschutes County has now had 328 cases, one death and 13,394 negative test results. Crook County has had 20 cases, one death and 1,263 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 184 cases, no deaths and 2,470 negative test results, OHA reported.

Seven of Deschutes County's new cases Friday are related to this week's outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, where there have now been 31 confirmed cases, Morgan Emerson of the county's Health Services department said Friday.

The 31 cases include 22 residents and nine staff, Emerson said. As of Friday morning, some have shown symptoms, while others have not, she said, but none are hospitalized, and there have been no deaths related to the facility.

All of the residents have been tested, Emerson said, and fewer than five staff test results are still being awaited. The individuals who tested negative will be retested weekly during the outbreak, she added.

As of Friday morning, St. Charles Bend reported seven COVID-19 patients, of whom three are in the intensive care unit, and two of those patients are on a ventilator, officials said.

Oregon’s 250th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 15 at OHSU Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 251st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 14 in his residence. He had no known underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 252nd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 15 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 253rd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 6 and died on July 16 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 254th COVID-19 death is a 35-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 6 and died on July 11 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.