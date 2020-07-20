Jackson’s Corner worker tests positive for COVID-19; both Bend restaurants closed

Coronavirus

All employees being tested for virus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jackson’s Corner announced Monday afternoon a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and that as a result, it has closed both restaurants, on Bend’s east and west sides, until all employees can be tested.

“Although this individual has not worked since (last Tuesday) July 14th, the health and safety of our staff and guests remains our highest our priority,” the business announced on its Facebook page.

“With this new information, we feel that it is best to take this time and have all employees at both locations tested as an extra precautionary measure,” they wrote.

“We have no other staff members showing any symptoms currently,” the business added, “and are continually checking in on the well-being of our entire crew.”

“We have been incredibly strict in following the mandated guidelines and recommendations, and will continue to do so,” they said. “We are currently hard at work navigating these difficult and confusing times the best we can in hopes we may reopen as soon & as safely as possible."

The Blacksmith Restaurant in downtown Bend took similar action Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

