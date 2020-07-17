Blacksmith Restaurant stays closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19
All staff getting tested, will only reopen when all workers are cleared
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An employee of The Blacksmith Restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19, so the Bend restaurant will remain closed until all other workers are cleared by testing, the business announced Friday.
The person who tested positive worked last Friday and Saturday, The Blacksmith said in a Facebook posting Friday, but “did not have any direct contact with guests.”
“If you dined with us on those dates and feel you need to be tested, please contact your health care provider,” the announcement said.
“Our entire staff has gone in for testing,” the Facebook post continued. “We will remain closed until every individual is cleared. Thank you for your continued support.”
The restaurant on Greenwood Avenue had reopened less than four weeks ago, as COVID-19 restrictions loosened, but recently closed down again after learning one of its employees also works at another local establishment where someone tested positive for the virus.
Comments
4 Comments
Hoax virus
your comments are promoting the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Shocker. People in enclosed areas without masks spread Covid.
I used to really like Blacksmith but putting customers and staff in danger for short term profits endangers Bend’s short and long term economy.
To those businesses in Bend choosing customer and staff health with contactless options, outdoor distanced space and other service innovations as needed in the short term will continue to get my money.
Also, restaurant management, please use common sense as well. To comply with the necessary 6 ft of distance from other patrons (especially when people aren’t wearing masks to eat and drink) you must measure 6ft from chair to chair not table to table.
The faster we can all come together on protection, the fewer spikes and closures we will have to try to endure as a city. Be smarter Bend.
with all the laid off experienced restaurant workers in Deschutes County why not re-open with temporary staff?