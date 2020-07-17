Blacksmith Restaurant stays closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Bend

All staff getting tested, will only reopen when all workers are cleared

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An employee of The Blacksmith Restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19, so the Bend restaurant will remain closed until all other workers are cleared by testing, the business announced Friday.

The person who tested positive worked last Friday and Saturday, The Blacksmith said in a Facebook posting Friday, but “did not have any direct contact with guests.”

“If you dined with us on those dates and feel you need to be tested, please contact your health care provider,” the announcement said.

“Our entire staff has gone in for testing,” the Facebook post continued. “We will remain closed until every individual is cleared. Thank you for your continued support.”

The restaurant on Greenwood Avenue had reopened less than four weeks ago, as COVID-19 restrictions loosened, but recently closed down again after learning one of its employees also works at another local establishment where someone tested positive for the virus.