Oregon reports 264 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

St. Charles equals record 14 COVID-19 patients; statewide positive test rate rises again; fewer new cases tied to large outbreaks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 271, along with 264 new cases, 16 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 264 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 15,393 cases and 337,401 negative test results.

The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (2), Grant (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (6), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (13), Marion (31), Morrow (3), Multnomah (51), Polk (4), Umatilla (24), Wasco (1), Washington (45), and Yamhill (4).

Crook County has now had 30 cases, one death and 1,384 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 387 cases, one death and 14,531 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 219 cases, no deaths and 2,658 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported 14 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, equaling the peak patient count seen in early April. Five of the current COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, and three of those patients are on a ventilator, the hospital reported.

Oregon’s 270th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 20, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 271st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 21, at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

OHA Releases Weekly Report

OHA released its Weekly Report Wednesday, noting that the recent COVID-19 resurgence continued during the week from July 13 – 19. Over that week, there were 2,409 new cases of COVID-19, a 26 percent increase from the previous week.

The percentage of tests positive increased again, to 6.6 percent from 6.2 percent. Meanwhile, large outbreaks have contributed a diminishing proportion of recent cases, and sporadic cases (cases not traced to another case) have increased, consistent with diffuse community spread.

