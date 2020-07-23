FDA recalls more than 75 hand sanitizer products due to methanol contamination

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded their list of recalled hand sanitizers to more than 75 products the agency says have tested positive for methanol contamination that can cause injury or death.

Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested.

Due to its toxic effects if ingested or absorbed, the FDA recommends that anyone who has used these products should seek treatment immediately.

Most if not all of the products appear to have been made in Mexico, and some have been sold at Walmart and Costco.

You can find the full list at https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have continuously urged Americans to wash their hands for 20 seconds at a time or to use hand sanitizer to protect against exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.

The demand for hand sanitizer has surged and questionable new brands have made their way to store shelves across the United States.