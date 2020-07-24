Warm Springs tribes report first COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have reported their first COVID-19-related death, as the number of cases on the reservation has reached 147.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that this report announces our first COVID-19 passing,” Thursday’s nightly news release stated, adding: “This disease is serious, dangerous and deadly.”

No details were released, out of respect for the family's wishes, said Louie Pitt Jr., the tribes' director of government affairs and planning.

The reservation earlier this week shut down the tribal government and implemented a stay-home order for the next two weeks, until Aug. 3.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center also reported 1,530 negative test results, 47 pending tests, 14 hospitalized, seven discharged and 92 recovered cases.

"We continue to do random surveillance testing of our high-risk community members, our health care and first responder staff, and we continue to conduct broader surveillance of the CTWS employees, as the community has reopened,” said Hyllis Dauphinais Sr., CEO of the Warm Springs health & Wellness Center.

Thursday’s update urged residents to "keep using face coverings, social distancing, wash hands often, stay away from sick people, avoid hot spots and if (you) are ordered to ISOLATE or QUARANTINE, follow orders. Stay put, away from others until nurses say it’s okay to come out of your location. …. Stay Home, Stay Safe.”

Meanwhile, a boil-water notice remains in effect for the Warm Springs Agency area due to a major water line break over Shitike Creek. Residents were urged to continue to conserve water.